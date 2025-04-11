Watch: Hotel cleaner stumbles across Cardiff drug dealing operation

Two men have been jailed after a housekeeper at a Cardiff hotel stumbled across and filmed their drug dealing operation.

Keiran McCoy, 20, and Zack Tawton, 21, had checked into the Ibis Cardiff Gate hotel for five days under false name on September 5, 2024.

On September 7, they left their room only for a hotel cleaner to make a timely room inspection.

Cocaine had been left on the hotel dresser and golf-ball-size packages were on the floor, along with more than 100 grip seal bags of the class A drug.

Quick-thinking staff at the hotel managed to capture video footage of their whole operation and the police were called.

Packed up

Before officers arrived, McCoy and Tawton had returned to their room, but spooked by the sight of fresh towels, they packed up and went to check out of the hotel.

Officers arrived just in time to arrest Tawton in the reception. McCoy made off but was arrested two days later.

Both denied any knowledge of the drugs but they were captured on hotel CCTV using the room.

White powder remnants proved to be cocaine was also found on a mug in the room.

A photograph on one of their phones showed one the men in the hotel room with the drugs.

During a search of Tawton’s Llanishen home, officers found a machete and more than £8k hidden beneath a mattress.

Supply

Zack Tawton, of Coed Cochwyn Avenue, Llanishen, pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of cocaine, acquiring criminal property (namely money) and multiple driving offences.

Keiran McCoy, of Bardsey Crescent, Llanishen, pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of cocaine and multiple driving offences, including failing to stop – offences which were committed when police made arrest enquiries.

Both appeared at Cardiff Crown Court on Thursday, April 10, where they were sentenced – Tawton to three years’ imprisonment and McCoy to two-and-a-half years.

Detective Inspector Tim Jones said: “The pair set-up at the hotel thinking they would go unnoticed.

“They were dealing significant amounts of drugs and profiting from the misery of others but I would like to assure the public that we will use the Proceeds of Crime Act to ensure they don’t benefit from their criminality.

“Both men are now in jail where they will have plenty of time to reflect on the decisions which got them there.

“I’d like to give credit to those working on the hotel for their quick thinking.”

