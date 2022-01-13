Watch: Jacob Rees-Mogg can’t name the leader of the Welsh Conservatives
Jacob Rees-Mogg has revealed with a chuckle that he doesn’t know the name of the leader of the Welsh Conservatives.
The Leader of the House of Commons was asked by a Labour MP if he could name the current holder of the role – Senedd Member Andrew RT Davies.
With a smile, Jacob Rees-Mogg said: “My… my honourable friend, the Secretary of State for Wales, is called Simon Hart.”
Slightly awks moment for @Jacob_Rees_Mogg as @KevinBrennanMP challenges him to name the leader of the @WelshConserv pic.twitter.com/IZqek0C4Co
— David Cornock (@davidcornock) January 13, 2022
The question was asked after Jacob Rees-Mogg branded the leader of the Scottish Conservatives “a lightweight” figure after he called on Boris Johnson to resign.
Mr Rees-Mogg told BBC’s Newsnight: “Douglas Ross has always been quite a lightweight figure.” He added that the Secretary of State for Scotland, Alister Jack, who is supportive of the PM, was “much more substantial and important”.
He was then asked by Kevin Brennan, the Labour MP for Cardiff West: “Following his disparaging remarks about the leader of the Scottish Conservatives, can we have a statement from him about exactly what he meant by that.
“For example, does he think the leader of the Welsh Conservatives is a ‘lightweight figure’, and can he name him?”
After Jacob Rees-Mogg named Simon Hart rather than Andrew RT Davies, a Welsh Government minister reacted on social media.
“After all the cap doffing the Welsh Tories have done the posh boys still won’t play with them,” Deputy Climate Change Minister Lee Waters said.
‘Crippling’
Yesterday Andrew RT Davies had rallied behind Boris Johnson who is facing calls to quit after attending a ‘bring your own booze’ party at No 10 Downing Street during the first coronavirus lockdown.
Andrew RT Davies however said that the alternative to Boris Johnson’s premiership was a Labour Government and that he had seen the damage that had done in Wales.
“People are hurt, angry and let down at the events of the past 48 hours, and the Prime Minister has rightly apologised,” he said.
“The inquiry by the senior civil servant, Sue Gray, must now be expedited to establish the full facts and report the findings as soon as possible.
“It’s vital the Prime Minister continues his work on the booster roll out, which has been world-leading, so we can get Britain on the road to recovery and free from restrictions.
“Here in Wales, we’ve seen first-hand what the alternative would be under a Labour administration, with crippling restrictions on the economy and society, and untold damage to our businesses, health and well-being.
“The Conservatives must continue to lead the world in the recovery and deliver the restoration of freedoms as we learn to live with COVID.”
RT No Mates.
As I wrote yesterday (appended below) ARTD is nothing to them, in truth none of us are, if a Tory has loyalty it is not to their spouse, family, country, etc., it is to their school/university; I almost feel sorry for ARTD now, almost, it passed as soon as I wrote the word ‘sorry.’ (Bechod. How can ARTD still not know that Johnson et al hate him, as indeed they hate anyone who didn’t attend their school? Try as he might, this hatred will always be there, he will never ever fit in, in turn, we will never forgive him… Read more »
A new nadir – a nobody in his own party ! JRM probably regards ARTD as some sort of chap who might drive a tractor by the entrance to his manor house in Somerset.
You’re not giving JRM due credit. He got the Welsh Secretary’s name right! The fact that the WS does regularly sit on the front bench with him suggests it is still a lot to expect of JRM to be aware of this when JRM is constantly stretched out in a comatose state. I suppose these are some of the advantages of an Etonian education.
Let’s face it – The Welsh no longer represent Wales, if they ever did. The quicker the Welsh public ‘fully’ realises this and stops electing themto the Senedd, the better.
Apparently Retweet has been inundated on Twatter with “Aw bless” and “Thoughts and prayers, Andrew, thoughts and prayers.”
As irrelevant to London, as he is to Wales.
Is anyone surprised by this? There are many Tories who view England (sometimes ignoring the north of England) as the only part of the UK that matters and Westminster as the only parliament that matters.
Rees-Mogg has spoken to his base and now questions is whether RT Davies and Welsh Tories feel the same or not.
Many on here would suggest that’s exactly how they feel, but are they going to admit to being completely irrelevant?
There is definitely a place for a Welsh Conservative Party but I’m not sure we’ve got that at the moment. Scotland appears to have a Conservative Party with Douglas Ross putting party above Prime Minister (and country) and now we get to see if Wales has too.
His head is shaped like that little robot off Star Wars, so just remember R2D2 and you are half way there.
All that brown nosing and they still don’t know who he is. Imagine that, you crap all over your own country in defence of these toffs, make a fool of yourself, make everyone in your own country think you are a traitor and a quisling and they still don’t know who he is. This is frigging hilarious.This is how little the tories not only think of Wales but one of their own party leaders.
Well ARTD certainly no
“light weight” for JRM to
compare with his Scots Tory comments
Just because Jacob Rees-Smug has a plum in his throat doesn’t denote intelligence. And I found it so funny that he thought Mr invisible Simon Hart was the leader of the Welsh Conservatives, lol. This will be an eye-opener to Andrew RT Davies who defended bumbling Boris Johnson recently over partygate. Here’s some news Andrew, you are not even on the Tory radar. No doubt he’ll make excuses, as done when he defended the indefensible by not calling for Boris Johnson to resign. This says everything about the Welsh Conservatives, and more so the ignorance of the English Conservative party,… Read more »
Kick all English party’s out of wales 🏴
Be fair, most people in Wales couldn’t name him either.