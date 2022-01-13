Watch: Jacob Rees-Mogg can’t name the leader of the Welsh Conservatives

Jacob Rees-Mogg has revealed with a chuckle that he doesn’t know the name of the leader of the Welsh Conservatives.

The Leader of the House of Commons was asked by a Labour MP if he could name the current holder of the role – Senedd Member Andrew RT Davies.

With a smile, Jacob Rees-Mogg said: “My… my honourable friend, the Secretary of State for Wales, is called Simon Hart.”

Slightly awks moment for @Jacob_Rees_Mogg as @KevinBrennanMP challenges him to name the leader of the @WelshConserv pic.twitter.com/IZqek0C4Co — David Cornock (@davidcornock) January 13, 2022

The question was asked after Jacob Rees-Mogg branded the leader of the Scottish Conservatives “a lightweight” figure after he called on Boris Johnson to resign.

Mr Rees-Mogg told BBC’s Newsnight: “Douglas Ross has always been quite a lightweight figure.” He added that the Secretary of State for Scotland, Alister Jack, who is supportive of the PM, was “much more substantial and important”.

He was then asked by Kevin Brennan, the Labour MP for Cardiff West: “Following his disparaging remarks about the leader of the Scottish Conservatives, can we have a statement from him about exactly what he meant by that.

“For example, does he think the leader of the Welsh Conservatives is a ‘lightweight figure’, and can he name him?”

After Jacob Rees-Mogg named Simon Hart rather than Andrew RT Davies, a Welsh Government minister reacted on social media.

“After all the cap doffing the Welsh Tories have done the posh boys still won’t play with them,” Deputy Climate Change Minister Lee Waters said.

‘Crippling’

Yesterday Andrew RT Davies had rallied behind Boris Johnson who is facing calls to quit after attending a ‘bring your own booze’ party at No 10 Downing Street during the first coronavirus lockdown.

Andrew RT Davies however said that the alternative to Boris Johnson’s premiership was a Labour Government and that he had seen the damage that had done in Wales.

“People are hurt, angry and let down at the events of the past 48 hours, and the Prime Minister has rightly apologised,” he said.

“The inquiry by the senior civil servant, Sue Gray, must now be expedited to establish the full facts and report the findings as soon as possible.

“It’s vital the Prime Minister continues his work on the booster roll out, which has been world-leading, so we can get Britain on the road to recovery and free from restrictions.

“Here in Wales, we’ve seen first-hand what the alternative would be under a Labour administration, with crippling restrictions on the economy and society, and untold damage to our businesses, health and well-being.

“The Conservatives must continue to lead the world in the recovery and deliver the restoration of freedoms as we learn to live with COVID.”