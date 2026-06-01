Watch: Paddleboarder and dog rescued from cliffs during thunderstorm

A paddleboarder and her dog were rescued after becoming stranded at the base of cliffs during a thunderstorm on Ynys Môn.

Moelfre RNLI’s all-weather lifeboat was launched at 8.34pm on Wednesday, May 27, after HM Coastguard received several reports of a woman and her dog trapped near Cemaes Bay.

The call-out came as torrential rain, lightning and strong winds swept across north Wales.

Volunteer lifeboat crew launched into what RNLI officials described as extremely challenging conditions, with all crew members strapped inside the vessel for protection against the weather.

Cemaes Bay Coastguard Rescue Team monitored the situation from the cliff top while the lifeboat made its way to the scene.

On arrival, crew launched the lifeboat’s smaller daughter craft, known as the Y boat, and navigated through shallow, rocky waters to reach the casualty.

The woman and her dog were uninjured but suffering from cold and exposure after becoming trapped during the storm. Her paddleboard had partially deflated, leaving her unable to get away from the foot of the cliffs.

After being rescued, both were brought ashore and handed over to the Coastguard team. The woman was checked over and given thermal protection before the RNLI crew returned to station.

The rescue was complicated by electrical interference from the storm, which affected communications between emergency services.

Moelfre Coxswain Vince Jones said: “What should have been a straightforward rescue became extremely challenging due to the electrical thunderstorm over Anglesey and north Wales.”

Mr Jones said the woman and her dog had quickly found themselves in difficulty after the weather deteriorated.

He said: “The casualty and her dog were struggling and had been exposed to the storm that rolled in within minutes.

“Her paddleboard had partially deflated, leaving her trapped at the base of the cliffs. There was heavy rain and wind squalls topping 25 knots, with a severe weather warning issued just an hour before she got into trouble.”

Tough conditions

Paying tribute to the volunteers involved, he added: “The crew worked with great care in tough conditions, as well as the shore crew back at the station, exposed and operating on our slipway.

“My heartfelt thanks go to each of them, and we are so pleased we were able to rescue the casualty and her dog and bring them to safety.”

The RNLI has reminded paddleboarders to check weather forecasts and tide times before setting out, wear a buoyancy aid, carry a mobile phone in a waterproof pouch and use an appropriate leash.