Watch: Passengers break into Welsh hymn onboard bus

Amelia Jones

A video has recently surfaced online showing bus passengers coming together in an impromptu sing along to Welsh hymn Calon Lân.

The clip shows a number of strangers who initially boarded the bus separately along the Vale of Glamorgan route. The service, which connects coastal communities and is used by both residents and visitors, carried the group along its normal scheduled journey.

Chloe Monaghan, who is a presenter for Future Hits radio and Its On Cardiff posted the video on Instagram. In the caption, she said:”Is it only in Wales that this happens??

“Does anyone know who this lovely lads are? please please tag them if you do!!!

“A bunch of strangers got the public coastal bus from Ogmore to Llantwit Major and by the end we were all friends.”

In the footage, passengers can be heard and seen joining in with Calon Lân, a well-known Welsh hymn often associated with communal singing and national identity.

The video appears to capture a spontaneous moment of participation rather than a planned performance, with multiple passengers contributing as the bus continued its journey along the coastal route.

The post has since been shared across social media, with users reacting to the scene and commenting on the atmosphere inside the bus.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chloe Monaghan (@radiochloe)

One commenter said: “If this doesn’t happen when I visit in November I am going to be so disappointed ”

Another said: “Standard last bus behaviour on way home from Cardiff on Fridays and Saturdays”

Even the bus driver has since commented on the post. He said: “I was the driver of this bus!

“…Those crowds are my favourite. I can’t hear the bell but I know for a fact I’ll be stopping at every pub along the route! The atmosphere is so contagious that I’m jealous I can’t join them in the beer gardens.”

You can watch the full video here.