Watch: Protestor challenges King Charles over cost of monarchy as CNN describes Wales as most ‘hostile’ country

King Charles was challenged by a man during his visit to Cardiff today who demanded to know why the public was “paying for his parade” while they “struggle to heat their homes”.

The monarch was shaking hands with the public in the Welsh capital when the man called for his attention.

The protester said: “While we struggle to heat our homes, we have to pay for your parade.”

The King sighed, said “oh” and turned away from the man who was then blocked by a bodyguard.

The protestor then shouted: “We pay £100 million a year for you, and for what?”

“While we struggle to heat our homes, we have to pay for your parade.” During his visit to Cardiff today, King Charles was heckled over taxpayers’ money. Latest: https://t.co/BP4jNj9xyT pic.twitter.com/1YflX4up5O — Sky News (@SkyNews) September 16, 2022

The footage emerged as CNN described Wales as the most “hostile” country on Charles’ tour of the UK – more so even than Northern Ireland and Scotland.

“This was possibly the more hostile of the four nations, that he went to visit this week” @CNN #NotMyKing #NotMyPrince pic.twitter.com/JqC90Kczkq — Andrew Benjamin (@AndrewBenj_) September 16, 2022

Booing could be heard among the cheers as Prince Charles arrived at Cardiff Castle for an audience with the First Minister and Llywydd of the Senedd.

Protestors had stationed themselves outside Cardiff Castle on Friday, with banners including phrases such as “Abolish the Monarchy”, “Citizen not subject” and “Democracy now”.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Giant Owain Glyndwr flags were held aloft by some demonstrators, with one man holding up a placard saying: “End Prince of Wales title”.

Campaigners said that they wanted the Welsh public to consider whether a different future, without the monarchy, is possible.

Despite intending to be a silent protest by a number of groups under the banner Real Democracy Now, the rally also at times broke into song led by members of the Cor Cochion, a socialist choir based in Cardiff.

Now not so silent… booing could be heard coming from the protesters amid the cheers and flag waving as Charles and Camilla arrived at Cardiff Castle. pic.twitter.com/xauqSArKIu — Bronwen Weatherby (@BronWeatherby) September 16, 2022

Croeso i Gymru Carlo. BWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWW! pic.twitter.com/pYuuf9S8ST — Abolish Westminster (@AbolishWestmin) September 16, 2022

Nid pawb sydd wedi croesawu’r Brenin Charles III ar ei ymweld cyntaf â Chymru. pic.twitter.com/oNIeV9Uhgt — Newyddion S4C (@NewyddionS4C) September 16, 2022

Some members of the crowd can be heard booing as King Charles and the Queen Consort arrive at Cardiff Castle. Follow live updates here: https://t.co/zri53jSvDB pic.twitter.com/s0Y7OuVG2Z — ITV Wales News (@ITVWales) September 16, 2022

BREAKING: King Charles met by BOOS and JEERS as he arrives at Cardiff Castle in Wales with Camilla. It was his first tour as monarch. #Wales #QueenElizabeth #kingcharles #QueenElizabethII #Cardiff pic.twitter.com/ob0uXvMyg5 — Urban Pictures (@Urban_Pictures) September 16, 2022

Earlier Bethan Sayed, a former MS for Plaid Cymru and activist, said it was time to discuss what the future of Wales looked like.

A petition against continuing with the Prince of Wales title has now hit 25,000 signatures, just under a week since it was started.

“Support for independence is on the rise, in two weeks a march and rally for independence will be held on the very streets that the new king will travel on,” she said.

“We need a National conversation about why the Royal family are born to lead over us. Why are we not fit to govern ourselves? Do we want to have a Wales free of the Monarchy? If so, what can that look like?

“People tell us that now is not the time to discuss this issue, however, when the monarchy passes from the incumbent to a new King, now is exactly the time to discuss this matter. It is about fairness, equality, and the Wales we want to shape for future generations.”

It is the first negativity the King has encountered beyond individual protests during his tour of the devolved nations as the new monarch.

Some protesters held giant Owain Glyndwr flags as the visit fell on the day that celebrates the legacy of the rebel who is considered to be the last native-Welsh Prince of Wales.

Many wore T-shirts bearing the words “Yes Cymru” – the slogan of independence campaigners.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

