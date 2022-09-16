Watch: Protestor challenges King Charles over cost of monarchy as CNN describes Wales as most ‘hostile’ country
King Charles was challenged by a man during his visit to Cardiff today who demanded to know why the public was “paying for his parade” while they “struggle to heat their homes”.
The monarch was shaking hands with the public in the Welsh capital when the man called for his attention.
The protester said: “While we struggle to heat our homes, we have to pay for your parade.”
The King sighed, said “oh” and turned away from the man who was then blocked by a bodyguard.
The protestor then shouted: “We pay £100 million a year for you, and for what?”
The footage emerged as CNN described Wales as the most “hostile” country on Charles’ tour of the UK – more so even than Northern Ireland and Scotland.
Booing could be heard among the cheers as Prince Charles arrived at Cardiff Castle for an audience with the First Minister and Llywydd of the Senedd.
Protestors had stationed themselves outside Cardiff Castle on Friday, with banners including phrases such as “Abolish the Monarchy”, “Citizen not subject” and “Democracy now”.
Giant Owain Glyndwr flags were held aloft by some demonstrators, with one man holding up a placard saying: “End Prince of Wales title”.
Campaigners said that they wanted the Welsh public to consider whether a different future, without the monarchy, is possible.
Despite intending to be a silent protest by a number of groups under the banner Real Democracy Now, the rally also at times broke into song led by members of the Cor Cochion, a socialist choir based in Cardiff.
Croeso i Gymru Carlo.
Some members of the crowd can be heard booing as King Charles and the Queen Consort arrive at Cardiff Castle.
Earlier Bethan Sayed, a former MS for Plaid Cymru and activist, said it was time to discuss what the future of Wales looked like.
A petition against continuing with the Prince of Wales title has now hit 25,000 signatures, just under a week since it was started.
“Support for independence is on the rise, in two weeks a march and rally for independence will be held on the very streets that the new king will travel on,” she said.
“We need a National conversation about why the Royal family are born to lead over us. Why are we not fit to govern ourselves? Do we want to have a Wales free of the Monarchy? If so, what can that look like?
“People tell us that now is not the time to discuss this issue, however, when the monarchy passes from the incumbent to a new King, now is exactly the time to discuss this matter. It is about fairness, equality, and the Wales we want to shape for future generations.”
It is the first negativity the King has encountered beyond individual protests during his tour of the devolved nations as the new monarch.
Some protesters held giant Owain Glyndwr flags as the visit fell on the day that celebrates the legacy of the rebel who is considered to be the last native-Welsh Prince of Wales.
Many wore T-shirts bearing the words “Yes Cymru” – the slogan of independence campaigners.
This morning I felt utterly crushed by the weight of this obscene and expensive pantomime, but along came a Welshman to lift my spirits and increase my pride in my people…. This man is a treasure amongst us.
We need to recognise and be realistic that a majority here in Cymru still see a role for a monarchy- as those folk need to understand that the status quo itself no longer is an option. Genuine Respect for QE2 cannot be counted as a nod for more of the same and when the manufactured media din dies down and the winter heating bills drop on our mats – we need to get real. Costs of monarchical trappings, hosts of hangers on and just how many palaces and homes – need to be replaced by realistic options and genuine public… Read more »
The same! This is how we stand up to, and voice our disapproval with the British establishment. Something is stirring.
Hostile? Bad enough the enforced ‘mourning’ glooming on and on, non payment of inheritance tax on £billions, Monday closing NHS services no other funerals allowed food shops closed, AND the forced and false ‘Prince of Wales’, but they shove the German prince on us on GLYNDWR’s DAY. Hostile? Hell yes!
The article states that someone has been charged for telling King Charles 3rd the truth.
What is the charge??
The truth
Is it hostile to ask a justifiable question in a non-threatening manner? I’m not completely anit-monarchist – the family is a bit like family of animals in longleat zoo where they’re free to roam but extremely well kept and on camera everywhere they go – but this appears fairly gentle.
So CNN described Wales as a “most hostile ” country because a lady questioned Charles about the cost of his parade in Cardiff lol. So much for free speech. Remember this from a country that has assassinated four its presidents. And we are hostile ones? Hilarious. Some Americans are so dumb. America continually states like a stuck record how they are “the land of the free and home of the brave”, but apparently we in Wales have no right to ask Charles why millions have been spent on his proclamation & parade as people worry whether they have enough money… Read more »
Personally, I took the “most hostile country” comment as a bit of a compliment!!