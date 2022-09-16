Watch: Protestors boo King Charles as he arrives at Cardiff Castle

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Booing could be heard among the cheers as Prince Charles arrived at Cardiff Castle for an audience with the First Minister and Llywydd of the Senedd.

Protestors had stationed themselves outside Cardiff Castle on Friday, with banners including phrases such as “Abolish the Monarchy”, “Citizen not subject” and “Democracy now”.

Giant Owain Glyndwr flags were held aloft by some demonstrators, with one man holding up a placard saying: “End Prince of Wales title”.

Campaigners said that they wanted the Welsh public to consider whether a different future, without the monarchy, is possible.

Despite intending to be a silent protest by a number of groups under the banner Real Democracy Now, the rally also at times broke into song led by members of the Cor Cochion, a socialist choir based in Cardiff.

Now not so silent… booing could be heard coming from the protesters amid the cheers and flag waving as Charles and Camilla arrived at Cardiff Castle. pic.twitter.com/xauqSArKIu — Bronwen Weatherby (@BronWeatherby) September 16, 2022

Croeso i Gymru Carlo. BWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWW! pic.twitter.com/pYuuf9S8ST — Abolish Westminster (@AbolishWestmin) September 16, 2022

Nid pawb sydd wedi croesawu'r Brenin Charles III ar ei ymweld cyntaf â Chymru. pic.twitter.com/oNIeV9Uhgt — Newyddion S4C (@NewyddionS4C) September 16, 2022

Some members of the crowd can be heard booing as King Charles and the Queen Consort arrive at Cardiff Castle. Follow live updates here: https://t.co/zri53jSvDB pic.twitter.com/s0Y7OuVG2Z — ITV Wales News (@ITVWales) September 16, 2022

Earlier Bethan Sayed, a former MS for Plaid Cymru and activist, said it was time to discuss what the future of Wales looked like.

A petition against continuing with the Prince of Wales title has now hit 25,000 signatures, just under a week since it was started.

“Support for independence is on the rise, in two weeks a march and rally for independence will be held on the very streets that the new king will travel on,” she said.

“We need a National conversation about why the Royal family are born to lead over us. Why are we not fit to govern ourselves? Do we want to have a Wales free of the Monarchy? If so, what can that look like?

“People tell us that now is not the time to discuss this issue, however, when the monarchy passes from the incumbent to a new King, now is exactly the time to discuss this matter. It is about fairness, equality, and the Wales we want to shape for future generations.”

At Cardiff Castle, the Band of the Royal Welsh played the national anthem as the King and Queen made their way to the front of the castle – with military goat Lance Corporal Shenkin IV stationed at the front.

After cries of “God save the King”, Charles smiled and waved before heading into the castle for an audience with First Minister Mark Drakeford.

