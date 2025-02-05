Watch: RNLI rescue golden retriever swept out to sea

Porthcawl RNLI have rescued a 3-year-old golden retriever that was swept out to sea by a tidal current after becoming spooked.

Seren darted out of her owner Andrea’s car boot towards the Newton Beach on Saturday afternoon (February 1).

Andrea and her partner Richard had rescued Seren from Many Tears Animal Rescue just 5 weeks prior.

Andrea said: “I’ve rescued many dogs in my time, but Seren is definitely the most traumatized. She had just been getting comfortable with her regular beach walks. On Saturday we were planning to go out with her and had carefully placed her in the car boot when she seemed calm.

“As we clicked the key to close the car boot we think the noise must have spooked her because she leapt out and immediately, running across the dunes and down onto the beach.”

Panic

Andrea became panicked when she was unable to catch up with Seren who had made off towards the shoreline.

Another dog walker who was closer to the dog tried to help get hold of her but she was so scared that she ran into the sea.

The dog walker then shouted to Andrea to call the Coastguard.

Andrea said: “Admittedly I don’t always carry my mobile phone on me, but I was so grateful it was in my pocket and I could make that 999 call.

“The person on the phone was brilliant at keeping me calm, but I was losing faith as we could no longer see Seren she’d swum so far out and I feared the worst.”

Exhausted

HM Coastguard had requested Porthcawl RNLI to launch their Atlantic 85 lifeboat Rose of the Shires and the volunteer crew made best speed to Newton Bay.

Amazingly the lifeboat crew arrived on scene and instantly located Seren near Newton Point around 300m from the shore.

She was exhausted and was being swept further and further out to sea by the tidal current.

Porthcawl RNLI Helm Chris Missen said: “Thankfully we spotted Seren as soon as we came around Newton Point and we were able to recover her onboard the lifeboat. She was a little shaken but otherwise unharmed.”

Andrea added: “I honestly can’t thank the volunteer RNLI crew enough for saving Seren. They turned a nightmare into a dream. It was like something out of a movie seeing the crew member in their kit carrying Seren from the lifeboat through the shallows.

“I also want to thank the fellow dog walker Josh, for all his help and quick thinking to make the 999 call to the Coastguard. And to everyone else on the beach that helped us that day.

“I now really understand the importance of having a means of calling for help and if my story can help others I want to get the message out there.”

Reunited

Chris said: “Andrea did the right thing by calling 999 and asking for the Coastguard. We were delighted to be able to rescue Seren and reunite her with Andrea and family. A heartwarming ending for our first rescue of the year.

“When it comes to dogs in the water our safety advice is to never enter the water after your dog, as you could end up in difficulty yourself. Instead dial 999 or 112 and ask for the Coastguard.”

Volunteer RNLI lifeboat crews rely on specialist equipment and training to prepare them for whenever the call for help comes in.

Every penny donated to the lifesaving charity goes towards training and equipment, so the crew can be ready at a moment’s notice.

Keep the crews ready for anything by visiting: www.rnli.org

