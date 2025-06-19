Watch: Shocking scenes as driver reverse rams police car in high speed chase

This is the reckless driving that has today led to a driving ban for a Vale of Glamorgan man, after he deliberately rammed a police car to try and evade arrest.

Daniel Overton, 28, from Ogmore-by-Sea, was signalled to stop by Roads Policing officers in the Tesco car park, Barry, in the early hours of March 25.

Overton failed to do so and sped off along Port Road and on the A4226 Five Mile Lane, where he hit speeds of around 100mph.

After slamming on his brakes and beginning to reverse at pursuing officers, Overton then made a U-turn and sped off towards Cardiff Airport.

During the pursuit, he repeatedly ignored traffic lights, went the wrong way around roundabouts and slammed on his breaks to reverse towards police vehicles.

As he sped along a lane towards Penmark, Overton once again slowed to narrow the distance between him and the pursuing vehicle, before deliberately reversing into it at speed.

He then made off again but seconds later, officers rounded a corner to see the suspect had crashed into a bush.

He was then swiftly arrested on suspicion of multiple offences.

Overton appeared at Cardiff Magistrates’ Court the following day, where he pleaded guilty to dangerous driving, drink-driving, failing to stop for police, driving without insurance, and driving other than in accordance with a licence.

Today he was handed an 18-month jail term, suspended for 18 months, and banned from the roads for 20 months. He will also be subject to various rehabilitation orders and was ordered to pay £337in court costs and victim surcharge.

Specialist Operation Inspector Rob Blunt said: “Overton’s actions that night were incomprehensible and the consequences for the public, our officers and himself, could have been far more serious.

“Fortunately, the officer who was driving the rammed vehicle escaped with minor injuries. The vehicle, however, was significantly damaged and was out of action for some time due to the repairs needed.

“Our Roads Policing Unit has highly skilled drivers who will continue to work relentlessly to educate drivers and, supported by other specialist resources such as dogs, drones and helicopters, will pursue and bring to justice those like Overton, who show such disregard for the roads and other motorists.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

