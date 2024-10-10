Watch: The shocking scene after bus crashes into cars at hospital

Footage has emerged of the aftermath of a bus crash at Llandough Hospital in the Vale of Glamorgan

A Cardiff bus appeared to have hit a number of stationary cars next to the car park at the Welsh hospital site.

Emergency services quickly arrived on the scene of the incident on Thursday afternoon.

A spokesperson for Cardiff and Vale University Health Board said: “Further to the incident at UHL today (10 October) we can confirm a bus hit a number of parked cars in the multi story car park. The bus has been safely removed and work is ongoing to remove the cars involved.

“We would like to thank colleagues at UHL for their calmness and professionalism while dealing with the ongoing incident and ensuring people’s safety remained a priority on site. Thank you also to South Wales Fire and Rescue and South Wales Police for their swift response.

“Access to the car park is currently restricted to new vehicles but people are able to enter to retrieve vehicles already parked inside. We currently have professionals on site to assess the car park and confirm it is safe to reopen. If you are planning to travel to UHL tomorrow please allow additional time for your journey. Thank you for your patience.”

A spokesperson for South Wales Police said there were no reports of serious injuries.

In a statement, they said: “At 2.35pm today report was received of a collision between a bus and a number of stationary cars within the grounds of Llandough Hospital. There are no reports of serious injuries. The circumstances surrounding the collision are being looked into.”

All videos and pics credit: David White

