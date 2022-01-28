Watch: Tory Minister’s ‘propaganda’ attack on Nation.Cymru

A UK Government minister has attacked Nation.Cymru on TV, saying that the news site is “propaganda” and that it shows why broadcasting should not be devolved to Wales.

Monmouth MP David TC Davies, who is a minister in the Wales Office, was speaking on S4C show Pawb a’i Farn when he made the comments.

He said that Nation.Cymru and Welsh language news site Golwg showed why the responsibility for broadcasting should not be devolved to Wales.

“I don’t trust the Assembly with broadcasting because of things like Golwg that get money and Nation.Cymru,” he said.

“Nation.Cymru is just propaganda for the Welsh Government and members of Plaid Cymru. Basically, you’re very happy to give money towards websites like that to ensure that your propaganda is able to come out.”

In 2019 Nation.Cymru was awarded a £20,000 a year grant from the Welsh Books Council, alongside five other English magazines and news services and 15 magazines and news services in Welsh. The distribution of the grants is decided by an independent panel.

Over 80% of Nation.Cymru’s revenue now comes from over 1,000 financial supporters and advertising.

Nation.Cymru Director Ifan Morgan Jones said: “I think it’s quite telling that the minister could not identify which political party we are ‘propaganda’ for. Combined Labour and Plaid Cymru won 60% of the vote at the Senedd election, so perhaps he is mistaking occupying the centre-ground of Welsh politics for supporting those parties.

“We’re always pleased to carry pieces by the Conservatives and the Liberal Democrats and have published every opinion piece sent to us over the years by leaders Andrew RT Davies and Jane Dodds and their MPs and Senedd members.

“The truth is that we’re not pro any political party – we’re just pro-Wales, and want a national conversation about what is best for Wales. We will give a platform to anyone who wishes to argue in Wales’ best interests.

“However I think it is always a good sign for any news organisation when a government minister feels the need to criticise them on TV. Nation.Cymru was set up fewer than five years ago thanks to our supporters and readers we’re already making a mark on Welsh politics.

“We have over 1 million readers a month which shows we have become a significant part of the media landscape in Wales and our journalism clearly appeals to a large section of the country.”