Watch: Tory Minister’s ‘propaganda’ attack on Nation.Cymru
A UK Government minister has attacked Nation.Cymru on TV, saying that the news site is “propaganda” and that it shows why broadcasting should not be devolved to Wales.
Monmouth MP David TC Davies, who is a minister in the Wales Office, was speaking on S4C show Pawb a’i Farn when he made the comments.
He said that Nation.Cymru and Welsh language news site Golwg showed why the responsibility for broadcasting should not be devolved to Wales.
“I don’t trust the Assembly with broadcasting because of things like Golwg that get money and Nation.Cymru,” he said.
“Nation.Cymru is just propaganda for the Welsh Government and members of Plaid Cymru. Basically, you’re very happy to give money towards websites like that to ensure that your propaganda is able to come out.”
@DavidTCDavies yn trafod datganoli darlledu…#PawbaiFarn #DatganoliDarlledu pic.twitter.com/BQvKGS4mlL
— Pawb a’i Farn (@PawbAiFarn) January 27, 2022
In 2019 Nation.Cymru was awarded a £20,000 a year grant from the Welsh Books Council, alongside five other English magazines and news services and 15 magazines and news services in Welsh. The distribution of the grants is decided by an independent panel.
Over 80% of Nation.Cymru’s revenue now comes from over 1,000 financial supporters and advertising.
Nation.Cymru Director Ifan Morgan Jones said: “I think it’s quite telling that the minister could not identify which political party we are ‘propaganda’ for. Combined Labour and Plaid Cymru won 60% of the vote at the Senedd election, so perhaps he is mistaking occupying the centre-ground of Welsh politics for supporting those parties.
“We’re always pleased to carry pieces by the Conservatives and the Liberal Democrats and have published every opinion piece sent to us over the years by leaders Andrew RT Davies and Jane Dodds and their MPs and Senedd members.
“The truth is that we’re not pro any political party – we’re just pro-Wales, and want a national conversation about what is best for Wales. We will give a platform to anyone who wishes to argue in Wales’ best interests.
“However I think it is always a good sign for any news organisation when a government minister feels the need to criticise them on TV. Nation.Cymru was set up fewer than five years ago thanks to our supporters and readers we’re already making a mark on Welsh politics.
“We have over 1 million readers a month which shows we have become a significant part of the media landscape in Wales and our journalism clearly appeals to a large section of the country.”
David Davies’ political track record makes for grim reading – he’s on the xenophobic british nationalist hard right of the tory party. Youre obviously doing something right for him to publicly attack you 😉 keep up the good work youre doing for Wales 👏
Doesnt like it when a different viewpoint is put forward, but has been happy enough with years and years of right wing tory propaganda in Wales.
This MP for Monmouth have been a Disgrace to wales 🏴 he does a lot of fighting for England but nothing for wales 🏴 stop being little Englanders and be proud to be welsh kick all English party’s out of wales that’s the Tories Labour and all Brexit party’s it’s time for a new wales 🏴
Imagine any other politician in any other country saying that they don’t deserve to run their own media and its better off being run by an occupying nation who is already stealing your nations wealth. They would be skinned alive like the quisling they truly are. Why are these scumbags allowed to say that about our country without any recourse?
I love to see his pain & anguish……
Just after the BREXIT vote in 2016, I was told by 2 MP’s who are members of the Welsh affairs select committee that Davies believed aliens visit earth. I questioned if they were serious and they were. He then spent 15 minutes trying to explain to me why BREXIT would be great using a cup as an example. Their statement fell into place. He needs sectioned rather than given publicity.
and to Nation Cymru – get off the back foot. You’ve nothing to apologise for. You are doing a grand job. Don’t let idiots like him rile you!