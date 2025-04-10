Watch: We Are The Red Line: Peaceful demonstration takes place in west Wales

Stephen Price

A powerful public demonstration titled ‘From West Wales to Palestine We Are The Red Line’ took place in west Wales over the weekend.

This grassroots action took place to symbolically demanded justice and accountability for the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Palestine.

The event, organised by local activists and concerned citizens, aims to draw a visible and uncompromising “people’s red line” – a bold statement that “enough is enough.”

Groups that took part from across all of Wales included Solidarity with Palestine Pembrokeshire, Narberth Support Group, Mwnci Coch, BDS, National Education Union, Newport Palestine Solidarity, West Wales Socialist Workers Party, CND Cymru, Palestine Solidarity West Wales, Carmarthenshire Solidarity, Plaid Cymru Unison and others

Symbolism

Red lines are a powerful form of political symbolism. This protest not only aimed to highlightd the seriousness of the issue but also the emotional right of resistance and solidarity.

Organisers say that the imagery of an iconic red line seeks to communicate that certain injustices can no longer be ignored or tolerated in foreign policy.

According to Solidarity With Palestine Pembrokeshire, recent political shifts – including the departure of Biden and Sunak and the rise of Trump, Starmer, and Farage – have highlighted “continued failure and blatant disregard for the ceasefire and humanitarian agreements”.

They say that the lack of condemnation from new political leadership underscores the urgency of a grassroots response.

One local organiser shared: “The people’s red line shows that we, and not politicians – have the conviction and integrity to demand an end to the horror that continues in Palestine.”

This demonstration calls for everyone with a conscience to stand in solidarity and visibly mark where the line where humanity refuses to stay silent.

The war on Gaza has killed more than 50,000 Palestinians to date, with women and children making up more than half of the dead.

Sarah Davies, who took part in the demonstration said: “I am a retired midwife and member of the Narberth Gaza support group – one of the many groups in west Wales supporting the Palestinians, who came together in Carmarthen for this march.

“In Narberth we have been holding vigils and fundraising for Gaza for over a year. I came to the march with my family, daughter and grandchildren because the Red Line of material is a powerful symbol of the connection between the people of Wales and the Palestinians.”

Sarah continued: “It was an incredibly inspiring day, to be with so many others, joined in unity saying ‘No’ to Israel’s genocide, no to the killing of children, medical personnel, journalists and no to the atrocities that Israel is carrying out while the world looks on.

“We are calling on our government to suspend all arms sales to Israel and adhere to its obligations under international law.

“We are asking the Dyfed Pension Fund to divest from companies complicit in Israeli war crimes and the breaking of international law.

“DPF has over £235 million invested and we cannot have our money being invested in arms companies making weapons to kill and maim children.

“People from all 3 counties, Pembs, Ceredigion and Carmarthenshire will be lobbying the DPF on 23rd June and we have already had a positive response.

Hannah Saunders, who also took part in the peaceful protest, said: “I took part in the red line because every single day I wake up and worry that my friends in Gaza might not come online, every single day I go to sleep having seen scenes of massacres and horrors beyond belief; headless children, homes turned into rubble and burial places, bodies of men and women torn to shreds beyond recognition.

“I attended because as a citizen in Wales I do not condone genocide and I will not be complicit.

“Weapons are being developed in Wales that are being used to commit genocide against the Palestinian people, and that should be a red line for us all.”

