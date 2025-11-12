Watch: Welsh Buddhist Centre takes shape following renovation

Stephen Price

One of the UK’s largest Buddhist communities, which is based here in Wales, has shared an update on its ‘shiny new’ Buddhist Centre following a series of essential renovations.

Cardiff Buddhist Centre is part of the Triratna Buddhist Community, triratna meaning ‘three jewels’ in Sanskrit (referring to the Buddha, Dharma, and Sangha).

It is an ecumenical Buddhist movement which tries to engage with the core of the Buddha’s teachings in the conditions of the modern world, drawing on the whole stream of Buddhist inspiration.

It is one of the largest Buddhist communities in the United Kingdom and was started by Urgyen Sangharakshita in 1967.

The Cardiff Buddhist Centre, which is based on St Peter’s Street, Cardiff, holds events aimed towards those who want to learn meditation or deepen their practice, as well as those who would like to learn more about the Dharma – the teachings of the Buddha – and how we can apply it towards our daily lives.

There are also Welsh-language events as well as events aimed at specific groups such as young people.

In an update from earlier this month, the team at the Centre published a video tour featuring Centre Manager, Gavin.

They shared: “After months of building work, and even longer spent in planning and fundraising, the renovation work on our wonderful Centre is very nearly complete.

“For those who haven’t had a chance to see it yet, here’s a little video tour of the Centre as it is now…”

Launching their appeal back in February, the Centre aimed to rebuild an outside wall and upgrade its lounge space for teaching and for community groups to use.

In May, the Centre shared the news that they had received a big boost to their fundraising efforts when they were awarded just over £19,000 by the National Lottery Community Fund to help support the renovation of the Centre.

They said at the time: “We are so pleased that they recognised the importance of our Centre to the community and the significance of the renovation work we are doing.”

On Sunday, the Centre celebrated Sangha Day, one of the three main Buddhist festivals, and also held the official reopening following the building work which included the rededication of the shrine rooms and Mitras reaffirmations.

The Centre forms the heart of a thriving Buddhist community. They teach Buddhism and meditation in a way which they say is relevant to the modern world, and everyone is welcome.

Find out more about Cardiff Buddhist Centre and their courses and meditation sessions here.