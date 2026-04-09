Watch: Welsh skinheads were asked what they thought of Reform

With the Senedd election fast approaching, everybody is having their say on who they believe is best to govern Wales.

When acclaimed street photographer Tom Wilkins was out in Caerphilly photographing a group of young skinheads he found an opportunity to create some memorable content and an iconic photograph.

As they neared the Reform office in the town centre, the photographer who has been making a name for himself snapping ‘outsider tribes’ on the streets of south Wales, thought it might be a good idea to get the skinheads’ views about Reform as the party led by Nigel Farage attempt to challenge Plaid Cymru at the polls.

Whatever your views on Reform and whatever your views on skinheads, these Welsh youngsters certainly had strong thoughts on the party that was seen off by Plaid in the recent Caerphilly by-election.

(Strong language warning)

“They’re pr*cks”, said one. “They’re right c*nts”, added another. “They don’t give a sh*t about the people.”

The skins were accompanied by a Teddy Boy mate, who chipped in: “They’re bringing a racist narrative here.”

The photographer then got the group together for a photo opportunity outside the office – the resulting image Tom reckoned was ‘probably the favourite ever picture’ he’s taken.

Posting the image on Facebook and Instagram, the snapper said the reaction to the photograph has been unbelievable.

“When I had taken the picture and looked on my camera, I thought it looked amazing. I put it up 3pm today (Thursday) and in 30 mins it had over 1000 likes and 30,000 views across Facebook and Instagram.”

So popular has the image been that Tom has now made his striking photograph available digitally, offering the pics for a nominal fee through his website, which you can check out via https://www.tomwilkins.co.uk/

READ MORE: