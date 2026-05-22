Watch: Would-be Reform councillor shouts racist abuse at passer-by and claims he isn’t a racist

Martin Shipton

A would-be Reform UK council candidate videoed himself shouting racist abuse from his car at a passing non-white pedestrian – and now insists he isn’t a racist.

Earlier this week we reported how Wrexham gym owner Cain Wynne had posted a video to social media announcing himself as Reform’s candidate for a council seat vacated by a Plaid Cymru councillor who was elected this month as a Senedd Member.

Wynne has participated in poorly attended demonstrations against “illegal immigrants” run by Wrexham Unite, a far right group that has organised several poorly attended local protests and marches in the city.

On June 18 a by-election will be held in the city’s Queensway ward to elect a successor to Plaid Cymru’s Carrie Harper, who is now an MS representing the super constituency Fflint Wrecsam.

In a video posted to Facebook, Wynne boasts: “Wrexham is a Reform town [sic] and we won by over 7,000 votes. Yeah, that’s 37% more people voted for Reform in Wrexham than they did for Plaid.”

In fact, Plaid Cymru’s support was concentrated in the Wrexham part of the super-constituency, while Reform’s support was higher in Flintshire.

Wynne continued: “That’s really, really good news because next year, when the council elections and all the seats around the town come available, we’re gonna smash it with Reform. And remember, I only got on board a few weeks ago, didn’t I? And now I’m proper on board. And I’ve got big, big plans in the next couple of weeks.

“I’ve already been for a meeting with the team last night. I am gonna be a candidate to be on Wrexham council. So that is the start. And then next year I’ve got bigger plans. Yeah. My plans are I’m gonna run Wrexham council … silly wasteful spending of our taxpayer money is about to change.

“Reform are getting in the council next year and Cain Wynne and Lulu [his dog] will be coming to the offices with me. We’re gonna start running probably Queen’s Park, because I am a Queen’s Park lad and Carrie Harper because now she’s got the job. We’ll see if she’s any good at the big job. I’m gonna take her old job.”

He added: “Plaid got in because the people in the hills are still stuck back in the old times, aren’t they? And they’ve not been hammered by immigrants and they’re not as peed off as we are. Yeah.”

Deleted video

In an earlier video that has since been deleted, Wynne said: “I’m going to go to work this morning on my bike. Yeah. I’m going to bike it from Gwersyllt [an urban village near Wrexham] to the gym. And when I’m in town, all I’m going to see is people from crap countries. A lot of African countries, a lot of Pakistani and Indian people who are not here working, they’re there all day, every day. While the good people in alarm clock Britain are in work earning money, these people are gallivanting around the town doing what they want. Migration and illegal migration is totally out of control.

“ … When you drive through Wrexham, like I said, it doesn’t feel like Wrexham anymore. It used to be. ‘Morning, morning. Afternoon, afternoon’ speaking to everyone. And now it feels like you’re in Africa or some part of India or something, and I don’t like it at all. It’s messed up if you ask me.”

Wynne then has a rant about Plaid Cymru, stating: “Have a little look on my Facebook wall. I have been sharing one of their lead candidates, [who is] a fucking smelly tranny. And if she gets in charge of anything in Wrexham and starts deciding what goes on in our kids’ schools as a tranny, I will not be fucking happy and I will be looking to move away.

“I’ve knocked on every single fucking door around here I have. We’re the only party that’s doing that. All the other parties have just been sending out a letter through Royal Mail. Reform have been knocking on these doors and asking for concerns because they care. So let’s go Reform, baby.”

After we ran an article describing him as a foul-mouthed racist and bigot, he threatened to sue us and was backed on social media by Reform supporters.

Another shorter video filmed by Wynne and featuring himself has now surfaced. It shows him sitting in his car, which is stationary. He says: “So the protest I went to the other week. And erm …” He then looks out of the car window and sees a non-white pedestrian walking by on the pavement. Wynne laughs and says: “This is fucking funny now. Yeah. Look at him. Yeah.”

He then turns towards the pedestrian and shouts: “How about you fuck off home. That’s how I feel now.”

It is unclear whether the pedestrian hears Wynne’s abuse because he is wearing headphones and presumably listening to music.

Candidates

On Friday afternoon (May 22) Wrexham council published the list of candidates for the Queensway by-election, and also for two other by-elections caused by the election of two other Plaid Cymru councillors to the Senedd.

We wrote to Wynne stating: “We note that you are not the Reform UK candidate in the Queensway ward by-election. What has happened since you announced in a video that you were going to stand and that next year you would take over the council?

“We have a video of you shouting racist abuse from your car at an ethnic minority man who is walking peaceably along the pavement. Do you still maintain that you are not a foul-mouthed racist bigot?”

Wynne responded: “To clarify, I am not the Reform UK candidate for the Queensway by-election. Internal candidate selections are a matter for the party, I did not say I was I said I would like to be and would probably be for Queensway area.

“With regard to the allegation you refer to, I completely reject any suggestion that I am racist or a ‘bigot’, Any video circulated online lacks full context and I strongly dispute the characterisation being made.

“I have always spoken directly and passionately on issues I care about, but I do not support racism or discrimination against anyone.”

We sought a statement from Reform UK, but did not receive one.