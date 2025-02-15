Watch: Yousef Salech strikes late to grab vital point for Cardiff

Phil Blanche, PA

Yousef Salech struck a 90th-minute Severnside derby equaliser to earn relegation-threatened Cardiff a 1-1 Sky Bet Championship draw against play-off hopefuls Bristol City.

Salech slid home fellow substitute Cian Ashford’s cross with his third goal in seven games since joining from Swedish club Sirius last month.

Republic of Ireland midfielder Jason Knight had put the Robins in front on the hour mark by heading home Yu Hirakawa’s free-kick for his third goal of the season.

This rivalry between two clubs representing cities around 40 miles apart has produced some memorable battles over the years.

But this was a cagey contest of little note until both sides began to take more risks after the break.

Bristol City were almost caught cold in the first minute when Callum O’Dowda, whose every move was jeered by travelling supporters who used to cheer him, broke down the left and tested Max O’Leary with a low shot.

It was a rare goal attempt in a first half that was as devoid as quality as it was action.

Scott Twine was the first of four names to enter referee Tony Harrington’s notebook for his colourful complaint over the non-award of a free-kick, and he was soon joined by teammate Ross McCrorie and Cardiff pair Sivert Mannsverk and Dimitrios Goutas.

Anwar El Ghazi sent a volley straight at O’Leary but most Cardiff attacks petered out before reaching the penalty area.

Bristol City were also betrayed by their final ball and, after Sinclair Armstrong had slipped in the act of shooting and allowed Joel Bagan to clear, managed their first on-target effort in the dying embers of the first period.

Mark Sykes was waiting for a cut-back on the edge of the box but presented Cardiff goalkeeper Jak Alnwick with nothing more than catching practice.

Sykes and Twine made way at half-time for Sam Bell and Hirakawa, but it was Cardiff who forced the pace after the restart.

El Ghazi climbed well at the far post to head over and Callum Robinson twice went close.

Robinson fired straight at O’Leary from 20 yards and hooked a volley just wide, with El Ghazi’s aerial advantage over Haydon Roberts again a factor.

It was now end to end as Alnwick denied Hirakawa with a fine outstretched save and Rubin Colwill flashed wide for Cardiff before Bristol City hit the front.

Knight met Hirakawa’s pinpoint free-kick with power and wheeled away in celebration with no sign of the offside flag Cardiff had wanted.

Wales captain Aaron Ramsey was sent on for his first taste of Championship action since August 31 after a long-term hamstring problem, and late Bluebirds’ pressure was rewarded with Salech’s increasingly influential scoring habit.

