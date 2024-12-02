Watchdog: Defra may have failed to comply with law over bee-killing pesticide

The Government may have failed to comply with environmental laws when it granted use of a banned pesticide toxic to bees, a watchdog has warned.

The Office for Environmental Protection (OEP) is investigating the Environment Department (Defra)’s emergency authorisation for the use of the neonicotinoid thiamethoxam on sugar beet seeds in 2023 and 2024.

As part of the investigation, launched in June, the environmental watchdog has issued an “information notice” to Defra setting out alleged failures to comply with a number of environmental laws, why it is serious, and requesting specific information relating to the allegations.

The department has until January 28 2025 to formally respond to the notice.