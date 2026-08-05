Watchdog launches probe into UK charities working in illegal Israeli settlements

Ellie Crabbe, Press Association

The charity watchdog has launched an inquiry into charities working in illegal Israeli settlements in Palestine after “serious allegations” were made.

The probe, by regulator the Charity Commission, will look into eight charities – examining how funds were used in settlements, the purpose of that spending and if it was to further charitable purposes.

Though the current investigation involves eight charities, the watchdog – which regulates charities based in England and Wales – said it plans to investigate more that “appear to expend charitable funds to support activities and/or projects within illegal Israeli settlements in Palestine”.

The commission said the inquiry is a fact-finding exercise and, because there is no prior evidence of wrongdoing, the watchdog has decided not to name the charities it is investigating.

It also cited potential risks to safety and security of individuals, but added that it will consider naming the organisations when it publishes its report at a later date.

The investigation will also allow the watchdog, which does not investigate criminal allegations, to assess whether charity assets or beneficiaries are at risk and if any regulatory action is needed.

“All charities must be able to demonstrate that they are delivering on their charitable purposes, wherever in the world they operate and whatever they do,” said Stephen Roake, assistant director of high risk compliance at the Charity Commission.

“Serious allegations have been made about UK charities operating in illegal Israeli settlements in Palestine, so our first step is to establish the facts. Only then can we determine if regulatory action is required, based on our findings and the evidence we see.

“Our fact-finding will also help us develop regulatory guidance for charities, which will to help ensure public trust and confidence in charities.”

The regulator said it has informed police and HMRC about the scope of its inquiry, which may be extended if any other regulatory issues arise during the investigation.

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