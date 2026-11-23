Nation.Cymru Staff

A Welsh spring water brand established to help secure the future of a fifth-generation family farm has landed its first international export deal, with thousands of cans now making their way to Bermuda.

Monmouthshire-based Tumptonics Ltd, the business behind the canned water brand Soleau, has secured a private label supply agreement with wholesaler Diverse Fine Food after exhibiting at the flagship Food & Drink Wales event.

The partnership has resulted in 30 pallets being ordered for the Hamilton Princess Hotel & Beach Club in Bermuda, with the first shipment now making its way across the Atlantic.

Under the private label agreement, Tumptonics Ltd will supply its Soleau range of still and sparkling Welsh spring waters, sourced from the Monmouthshire hills and packaged in recyclable aluminium cans.

Cabinet Minister for Rural Resilience and Sustainability, Llyr Gruffydd, said: “One of the key aims of Blas Cymru / Taste Wales is to create meaningful commercial opportunities for Welsh food and drink businesses, and this export deal is a great example of that ambition being realised.

“The success of Tumptonics demonstrates the quality and innovation within our food and drink sector, and how Welsh businesses can turn valuable connections into international growth opportunities.”

Organised by Food & Drink Wales, Blas Cymru / Taste Wales brings together producers and buyers from across the UK and international markets, to help businesses build commercial relationships and create growth opportunities.

Founded by Sara Jones on her family’s fifth-generation farm near Usk, Tumptonics Ltd draws its waters from a naturally filtered spring in the Monmouthshire hills.

The water is canned at source in aluminium packaging, helping preserve freshness while providing an alternative to single-use plastic bottles.

Alongside its own Soleau brand, the business also provides private label and contract canning services for customers across the foodservice, hospitality and retail sectors.

Sara Jones, Founder of Tumptonics Ltd, said: “Tumptonics was created to help secure a sustainable future for our family farm in Monmouthshire by making the most of the natural spring water resource we have on site.

“That journey led to the launch of Soleau, our premium still and sparkling Welsh spring water brand, and Blas Cymru / Taste Wales gave us an invaluable opportunity to put it in front of buyers we may otherwise never have met.

“The relationship we built with Diverse Fine Food has already exceeded our expectations. Seeing our premium Welsh springwater, sourced and canned on the farm in recyclable aluminium cans, making its way to Bermuda is an incredibly proud moment and a major milestone for our business.

“As a young Welsh company, this demonstrates the opportunities that can be created when innovative producers are given the chance to connect with buyers from across the world.”

Nicki Stewart, of Diverse Fine Food, added: “The quality of the product, the sustainability credentials and the strength of the Soleau brand immediately resonated with us. The products have been extremely well received by our customer in Bermuda.

“We’ve ordered 30 pallets so far and the first shipment is now making its way across the Atlantic. This is what events like Blas Cymru / Taste Wales are all about.

“We would never have met Tumptonics if it hadn’t been for the event, and now we’re working together to supply customers in the UK and further afield.”