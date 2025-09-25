Water summit to focus on urgent action to improve Wales’ rivers

A national Water Summit will be held in Pembrokeshire today, bringing together government, farmers, water companies and environmental groups to agree action on tackling river pollution.

The event, taking place at the Pembrokeshire County Showground, will be led by Deputy First Minister Huw Irranca-Davies, who has responsibility for Climate Change and Rural Affairs. He is expected to warn that the current state of Wales’ waterways is “a cause for concern” and call for urgent collaborative solutions.

“The health of our rivers is vital for people, nature and farming,” he said ahead of the summit. “Too many of our rivers are too polluted. That cannot continue. Improving water quality will require action across society – from water companies, regulators, developers, farmers and government. Every sector has a role to play.”

Agricultural pollution

Agricultural pollution will be the central focus of the meeting. The Welsh Government has already committed £52m towards nutrient management improvements, with more than 540 applications received in the latest round of funding.

Ministers also announced an extra £550,000 today for the West Wales Nutrient Management Board. The money will fund real-time water quality monitors to track nutrient pollution and support a new Marine Nutrients Co-ordinator.

Fundamental

The Deputy First Minister said water quality was not just an environmental issue, but fundamental to the resilience of Welsh farming.

“Good water quality is a foundation for a strong, resilient farming future here in Wales,” he said. “Those of you working in the agriculture sector are central to the solution. We need to go further than before, challenge each other more, and move quickly to deliver real improvements.”

The Welsh Government also highlighted the impact of the forthcoming Sustainable Farming Scheme, which will include universal actions on soil health, integrated pest management and habitat maintenance. Officials say these will bring long-term benefits for water quality while supporting farm productivity.

A follow-up Water Summit is planned for later this year to monitor progress and assess how the agreed measures are being implemented.