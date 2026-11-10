Waterfront brewery granted alcohol licence amid noise concerns

Dale Spridgeon, Local Democracy Reporter

A waterside taproom and brewery has been granted a premises licence with conditions at an historic dock location in Caernarfon.

Cyngor Gwynedd’s central licensing sub-committee passed the application by Bragdy Nonsens on Doc Fictoria, on Wednesday, 4 November.

However, unresolved planning details must be completed before the licence can be acted on which could still take several weeks.

During the hearing, a Gwynedd councillor Cllr Huw Wyn Jones had raised concerns that the applicant Non Edwards had been “treated unfairly” during the process.

Ms Edwards had requested permission to sell alcohol, run live music, acoustic performances, and to play recorded music at a background level but concerns over potential noise and odour had been raised.

A closing time of 11pm, with a 45 minute drinking up time had also been requested but planners had put on a 10pm curfew.

Ms Edwards is one of a trio who run Jac y Do, a Welsh-language bar, bottle shop, and community venue in Caernarfon, and was formerly involved in the running of Y Glôb in Bangor.

The licensing application had described the business operating Sunday- Monday, 12 noon to 11pm for opening hours, licensable activities, sale of alcohol on and off the premises, recorded music and live music, indoors only.

She said she had wanted to move on Jac Y Do activities to the brewery and “to do things” promoting the Welsh language.

“We’ve been doing book launches, comedy, working with young people who want an opportunity to gig locally. We’ve also been trying to promote Welsh produce,” she said.

“When I talk about gigs and DJs, the taproom is only a small space, I don’t mean full blown drums and speakers,” she added.

She also stated that she had submitted a report addressing concerns over noise and odour to planners, the previous day and asked if the 10pm curfew placed on the opening hours could be removed.

Regarding odour and noise, Ffion Lewis of public protection stated that whilst the service had “no objection to the operation of the business” there were some “concerns” due to the proximity residential houses, businesses and a hotel.

The relevant officers had only had a chance for “a quick look” at the noise management plan that morning she said.

“With regard to live music and recorded music the applicant notes this would be occasional and would be acoustic, recorded music and background only.

“I also note there is an intention to have gigs and DJs four times month, so that could be every weekend.

“So, it’s crucial that noise insulation is assessed in the taproom before any events take place, so as not to cause any unreasonable disturbance.

“We aren’t aware whether the structures within the building are insulated well enough, as this hasn’t been assessed yet.

“We advise the site should not have gigs and amplified music until a noise report has been agreed with the authority in line with the planning application.”

Planning officer Arwel Thomas stated there were “inconsistencies lay between the opening hours on the planning application and licensing hours.”

He noted that information was “still being assessed to validate, check and verify details” and “if the correct fees had been paid”.

“Once all this is completed the officers will consider the application in its entirety. He also noted the “fresh information” yet to be considered.

“We’re just validating information at the moment, there are a couple of issues, so there may be a delay.”

Cllr Huw Wyn Jones said “I accept fully that every application must be considered on its own merit but all applications should be treated the same.

“I’ve been trying to help Non through this process, and to be honest I believe she has been treated unfairly.”

Citing a number of restaurant businesses in the area, as well as the nearby Galeri, he said:

“This is an area of mixed use and quite lively. The brewery is in the middle of a block where every other businesses is cooking food, all day long, every day.

“How I understand it,is that the brewery can only create odour when it boils the mash, for an hour or so.

“The beer is left to brew for a fortnight before the process starts again so there would only be one or two days in a month where there could be the chance for odour.

“They would be using the high standard extractors as installed by Watkin Jones when the Doc Victoria was built. It seems odd to me that odour is being highlighted.

“The risk for a brewery causing a nuisance also makes no sense to me, there is no logic to it.

“A brewery emanates little noise, so the taproom is in question here, but the access to the bar is at the front of Doc Victoria, facing the marina.

“As a former sound engineer, noise travels in straight lines, there is nothing to the front.”

“Looking at other business applications, so far, I can’t seen any proof that other businesses have had to submit noise and odour reports and no justification has been given with regard to the hours.

“I can’t see any reason as to rules or law why those hours have been included. I cannot think how this taproom brewery would endanger anyone under the principals of licensing compared to everything else in that area.

He added “As councillors, I am sure we want to support local entrepreneurs doing interesting things,” and urged the matter be passed.