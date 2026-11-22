Nation.Cymru Staff

A dog rescue charity has issued a stark warning about its future after revealing that its running costs are consistently exceeding its income, creating uncertainty about whether it can continue helping dogs and leaving staff exhausted.

Just over a week after appealing for help following the arrival of 24 dogs in two days, Hope Rescue, based in Llanharan, said its financial difficulties were no longer a temporary crisis but had become its “business as usual”.

In a social media post titled ‘We are not OK’, chief executive Vanessa Waddon warned that the charity expected its expenditure to continue exceeding its income.

“We need to be honest with you. Hope Rescue is not OK right now, and we need your help,” the message from Vanessa reads.

“From the outside, you see the dogs we save, the awards we win and a team who always find a way. Behind the scenes, we’re struggling financially, we’re exhausted, and we’re increasingly worried about what the future holds.

“We take in every abandoned stray dog, no dog left behind, as well as dogs seized from puppy farms while their owners await prosecution. No-one else is doing this work in our local communities, and many of these dogs need significant, complex and expensive care.

“Last year we ran a crisis appeal because our outgoings were higher than our income. This is no longer a crisis. It’s now our ‘business as usual’.

“Our costs have exceeded our income again and our forecasts suggest this will continue. Regular donations are being cancelled, appeals are falling short, and income from our charity shops and grants is down.

“When I started Hope Rescue 21 years ago, I had to walk down the row of kennels in the pound and choose who lived and who died. That is what drives me today, and the thought of not being here for them is something we simply cannot contemplate.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hope Rescue (@hoperescuewales)

Founded in 2005, Hope Rescue has taken in over 12,000 dogs in the two decades since, accepting stray dogs from six south Wales local authorities regardless of age, breed, or medical needs.

In October, the charity shared that they had taken in over 650 dogs so far in 2026, 63% of which were strays and many who were in need of urgent veterinary care.

Hope Rescue said the ongoing crisis shows no sign of slowing down, with staff and volunteers providing shelter, food, care and the opportunity for the dogs to eventually find loving homes.

However, Vanessa clarified that while they aren’t launching another crisis appeal, they are requesting help to “build a more sustainable future” through donations or other avenues of support.

The Hope Rescue winter appeal ‘No Dog Should Spend Christmas Alone‘ asks for donations of £21, which will support “the next dog that arrives at the centre who needs a cosy kennel, a good meal, and a gentle groom.”

The charity also encouraged businesses to explore the corporate partnership programme, which includes listing on the Hope Rescue website, social media mentions, and advertising in their charity shops and quarterly newsletter.

Additionally, the charity also encouraged people to volunteer in its charity shops or consider helping with fundraising activities.

“To everyone who has supported us over the years: thank you,” the message concluded. “Now, more than ever, we need you. Please help us make sure there is always a Hope Rescue for the dogs who need us.”

More information on donating, and on adopting rescue animals, is available on the Hope Rescue site here.