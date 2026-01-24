We know Labour has ‘challenge ahead’ before election, says Eluned Morgan

The First Minister has said her party faces a challenging few months ahead of the Senedd election in May.

Speaking at the launch of a manifesto commitment on Friday, Baroness Eluned Morgan said there are “a number of reasons” why the Labour Party is performing poorly in the polls.

A recent poll by YouGov for ITV Cymru Wales has forecast the lowest popularity for the party in Wales since devolution began, falling behind Plaid Cymru, Reform UK and the Greens.

Lady Morgan said: “We know that there’s a challenge ahead, and we know that what we need to do is give a forward offer.

“The Wales Labour Party is committed to public service, it is committed to making sure that the support is there, that the money is there.

“There are other parties who would slash our public services. That is not who we are.”

At a school in Ely, Cardiff, on Friday, the First Minister said school support staff would receive year-round pay if Labour leads the next Welsh government.

This would include teaching assistants, cooks, cleaners and caretakers, and is aimed at ensuring “fairness of opportunity” for school workers, she said.

“Today is about making sure that people realise we’re on their side,” Lady Morgan said.

Asked if she blames Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer for Welsh Labour’s poor performance in the polls, the First Minister said: “There are a number of reasons why [Welsh Labour] are challenged at the moment.

“What is important is that we look to the future with hope, that people recognise that now is the time for a new chapter for Wales.

“For the first time, we are seeing more money coming into the Welsh Government after years of Tory cuts.

“This is a one-off moment of opportunity, a generational shift when it comes to the economy, in particular, boosting those jobs, creating new jobs, and using that extra money as a result of those new jobs to pay for our public services.”