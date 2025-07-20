‘We shouldn’t have to live like this’: Quarry dust covers homes in south Wales villages

Ted Peskett, Local Democracy Reporter

Most people across Wales were out enjoying the fine weather that was on offer as temperatures soared over the past couple of weeks. However, this was not the case for a number of communities in South Wales who saw their homes and possessions covered in dust that was blown in from a nearby quarry after a period of dry and windy conditions.

Residents in the villages of Fonmon and Font-y-Gary, Vale of Glamorgan, also reported having sore eyes and difficulties with breathing due to the pulverized fuel ash (PFA) from Aberthaw Quarry.

Global energy company, RWE, is behind the works that have been taking place at the site over the past year which involves cleaning it and removing the PFA so that it can be returned to agricultural use.

Investigation

Natural Resources Wales (NRW) said it is investigating the works to make sure proper controls were put in place and RWE has apologised for the impact of the recent incidents – something it said it is “quickly and diligently” trying to address.

“I noticed that the soles of our feet… were absolutely black,” said Charlotte Troth, as she recalled one of the worst incidents of ash being blown into Fonmon recently.

“[They were] filthy black and I’d only walked inside my house without my shoes on.

“Then I started looking all over the house and my two year old daughter’s bedroom window sills were covered in thick black dust.

“Because it had been warm that day, we’d had the windows open and obviously hadn’t realised what was happening until later in the day.

“Basically the whole house was covered in thick black dust, so we went into panic mode… [and] just started deep cleaning everything.”

Describing the next day, she added: “My eyes were feeling gritty and when I woke up in the morning it was like having sand paper in my eyes… and they felt really dry.

“Having a young two year old daughter, its scary really because we don’t know what the effects might be on a young person with little lungs.”

‘Mist’

The residents we spoke with recalled three days in particular when the dust clouds were at their worst. These were Friday, July 4; Tuesday, July 8; and Monday, July 14.

It is difficult to say when a dust storm can be expected to descend on residents’ homes. However, they said dust has been on their property and possessions most days, with it returning to the surface of cars, patios and even kitchen floors hours after cleaning it off.

Denise Cooper said: “We… drove back into the village and thought it’s like a mist from one end from the castle right the way down to past Fonmon cross roads.

“That’s happened three times, this mist… but in terms of dust levels in our homes [it’s] every day.”

Another resident of Fonmon, Denise Martlew, said: “I’ve had to keep the windows and doors closed obviously because I can’t breath it in.

“You open it for ten minutes and the dust, it comes in.

“I can actually escape and go to work, but I have got to come home and sleep with my windows closed [and] clean constantly.

“We shouldn’t have to live like this in this day and age.

“We are not living on a coal site, but we’re experiencing the same effects.”

Chest infection

Denise Cooper said she first complained about the dust on Monday, July 7, and claims it has caused her to develop a chest infection.

She added: “I couldn’t breath. My garden furniture, my patio. Absolutely black.

“I lost my temper. They came out, apologised [and] said they will sort it out. My main issue is my health.

“I attended a doctor yesterday, I have got a severe chest infection.

“I have got a follow up appointment for next week. I am on major antibiotics, steroids, inhalers because obviously this dust has contributed to it.”

When we approached RWE for a comment it said the properties of PFA are “well known” and that “it is classified as non-hazardous”, adding that “decades of research and ash re-use confirm that PFA is stable and non-toxic”.

It said the activity at Aberthaw Quarry, which they have contracted Walters UK to undertake, involves essential works as part of the company’s obligation to remediate and transform the site for future benefit and agricultural use.

The quarry was used as a site to transport and store PFA from Aberthaw Power Station when it was still in operation.

Aberthaw Power Station, which was Wales’ last coal fired power station, closed in 2020 and has been sold to Cardiff Capital Region (CCR) as part of their plans to demolish the site and re-develop it as a green energy production scheme.

Demolition of the former power station is expected to be completed by 2027, but there is also a 17m tonne mound of compacted waste ash on site which will take years to be removed and processed.

Financial benefits

The potential financial benefits of this have been noted by CCR Energy and other companies who say the waste ash can be used to produce valuable products and material needed in construction.

However, residents live in fear about what will happen when the mound of ash is disturbed.

Denise Cooper, who used to live closer to Aberthaw Power Station said she now has “massive concerns” about the ash mound after the recent incidents of dust affecting her home.

She said: “We moved down there [East Aberthaw] in 1984… then they started building the ash mound and then the problems really escalated.

“I never thought in this day and age with air pollution and all the legislation surrounding [it] that we would ever see that again… where your home is covered in thick black dust and it is deja vu.

“35 – 40 years on, we are where we were when they were starting the tip down at Aberthaw. It’s outrageous.”

Anne Sloman, who lives in Font-y-Gary, said the dust from Aberthaw Quarry didn’t affect her at first.

On Wednesday, July 16, a neighbour told her that their property also had PFA on it.

She said: “There’s definitely a dust issue.

“I would say it’s come later and it could be… disturbed dust that settled and [has] now moved because of the change of wind.”

Anne said she and her husband have had to complain in the past about dust coming from Aberthaw Power Station.

With the recent dust problem coming from Aberthaw Quarry, it’s been another reminder of their concerns regarding the future of the ash mound.

She added: “[We’re] worried to the extent that possibly next year we’ll put our house up and move.

“We’ve been there 27 years, love the spot, but this is a huge impact on our lives.”

Controls

An NRW spokesperson said: “Following reports of dust in Fonmon and Fontygary, we’re investigating activities being undertaken on behalf of RWE Generation UK in the ash landfill at the quarry which is undergoing reprofiling works as part of the process of restoration of the landfill to agricultural use.

“We met with RWE Generation UK last week to make sure sufficient controls are in place to prevent or minimise dust emissions during the works.

“Our investigation will look at whether these controls were applied on 14 July, if further steps need to be taken and will take enforcement action if necessary to ensure that appropriate controls are implemented.”

An RWE spokesperson said: “RWE sincerely apologises for the impacts of the ash dust experienced by residents near the RWE Aberthaw Quarry ash disposal site. We are working quickly and diligently to address the issues and additional mitigation steps are now being implemented.

“RWE is working with the affected communities and with Natural Resources Wales (NRW) and is contacting residents directly to address these matters quickly and appropriately.

“The dust follows recent essential works as part of RWE’s obligation to remediate and transform the site for future benefit and agricultural use, following the closure and sale of Aberthaw Power Station.

“The properties of Pulverised Fuel Ash (PFA) are well known. It is classified as non-hazardous, and decades of research and ash re-use confirm that PFA is stable and non-toxic.

“The recent heat wave and strong winds, combined with the necessary removal of vegetation prior to reprofiling works, unfortunately contributed to unintended dust emissions from the site.

“RWE has been working with its contractor, Walters UK, to minimise local disruption through dust suppression measures, such as the use of water bowsers and halting works when necessary.”

Vale of Glamorgan Council was approached for a comment.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

