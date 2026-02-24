‘We were criticised unfairly’, says ousted Labour council leader

Martin Shipton

An ousted town council leader has defended his Labour group against allegations that its way of running the authority had lacked coherence and transparency.

Following a number of defections to the Independent group and the Green Party, Labour has gone into opposition at Llanelli Town Council, and the Independents have taken control under the leadership of Cllr Sean Rees.

A statement issued by the new administration claimed that it had been formed under a “confidence and supply agreement, rather than a coalition, providing stability while setting out shared priorities focused on community, transparency, and responsible financial management”.

The statement added: “This follows a period in which councillors from across the chamber have expressed a loss of confidence in the direction and decision-making of the previous Labour administration and the need instead to have a more open, collaborative, and community-focused approach.”

Now Cllr David Darkin, the former Labour council leader, who continues to lead his party’s group in opposition, has issued a statement in which he takes issue with the new administration’s narrative.

‘Confusion’

Cllr Darkin states: “I want to clear up confusion about how this year’s Llanelli Town Council precept was set.

“At the February 2026 council meeting, I proposed a zero‑change precept for 2026–27. Cllr Sean Rees seconded my proposal and councillors across the chamber voted for it. This will appear in the official minutes next month, and the meeting recording is available for anyone who wishes to check.

“A zero‑change precept was only credible because the council’s finances are now stable. Over the past term, Labour brought the budget back into balance after earlier Independent administrations ran deficit budgets that eroded the council’s financial security. The turnaround is evidenced in recent balanced budgets and year‑end positions set out in the council’s published accounts.

“In December 2025 Independents became the de facto majority. Rather than formally take charge, they voted down Labour proposals while avoiding accountability. I stated publicly that Labour’s intent for the coming year was to reduce pressure on the precept.

“In early January 2026, with the budget cycle underway, I informed the Town Clerk that Labour would not table a full budget we could not pass. I asked that Cllr Rees be invited to key January meetings, including Parc Howard Collaboration and Llanelly House Trustees, so he had the information needed to prepare a responsible budget.

“In late January 2026 I was told the Independents also did not intend to bring a budget. The Clerk then had to seek guidance on the consequences of no budget being set, which would have posed a serious risk to the council’s finances and services.

“One week before budget day, Cllr Rees and I spoke. We agreed that a standoff would be irresponsible. We therefore agreed a holding position so the council could operate normally and residents would not be caught in the middle.

“At the February meeting of the Establishment Committee, I formally proposed the zero‑change precept. Cllr Rees seconded. The chamber backed it.

“The following week, the Independents formally took charge. That evening, public statements suggested the new administration would ‘work towards’ a zero change. For accuracy, the zero‑change decision had already been proposed by me, seconded by Cllr Rees, and supported by councillors prior to that announcement.

“Looking ahead, I congratulate the new administration on taking office. I will continue to support measures that keep bills down and protect community services, and I will challenge any attempt to rewrite the public record. Residents deserve accuracy, stability and mature cooperation.

“If anyone has doubts, please watch the recording and check the minutes when they are published. The facts are straightforward: the zero‑change precept was proposed by me, seconded by Cllr Rees and passed with broad support.”