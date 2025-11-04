Weather warnings and flood alerts issued for parts of Wales

The Met Office has issued a weather warning for heavy rain for parts of south Wales.

The yellow weather alert covers Cardiff, Merthyr Tydfil, Blaenau Gwent, Bridgend, Caerphilly, Carmarthenshire, Monmouthshire, Neath Port Talbot, Newport

Powys, Rhondda Cynon Taf, Swansea, Torfaen and the Vale of Glamorgan.

Following recent bouts of wet weather, rain is expected to turn more extensive and heavy at times during Tuesday afternoon (November 4).

20-30 mm of rain is expected widely, with some exposed south facing hills of the Brecon Beacons likely to see in excess of 50 mm.

The weather warning will remain in place from midday on Tuesday until 6am on Wednesday (November 5) when the rain is expected to ease.

Forecasters warned of possible spray and flooding on roads which could make journey times longer.

Bus and train services are also likely to be affected with journey times taking longer.

Natural Resources Wales (NRW) has issued several flood warnings and alerts for south and west Wales.

North Wales won’t escape the wet weather. Despite the Met Office not announcing any weather warnings for the north of the country, NRW has issued several flood alerts and warnings.

Flood warnings are in place for River Cothi at low lying areas in Pontargothi and Pontynyswen, Rivers Colwyn and Glaslyn at Beddgelert and River Towy, isolated properties between Llandeilo and Abergwili.

Flood alerts have been issued for Rivers Loughor and Amman, Rivers Gwendraeths, River Dyfi at Pont ar Ddyfi, River Cothi, Lower Teifi, Upper Towy, Lower Towy, Rivers Bran and Gwydderig, North Gwynedd catchment, Vyrnwy catchment, Ceredigion coast between Clarach and Cardigan, Pembrokeshire coast, Dyfi catchment, River Conwy at Gwydir Road, Dysynni catchment and Conwy catchment.