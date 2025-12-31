Weather warnings for snow and ice issued as 2026 gets off to a chilly start

Snow is expected to fall across large parts of Wales at the start of the new year, with forecasters warning of difficult travel conditions and icy surfaces.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for snow and ice covering much of Wales from midnight until noon on January 2. The alert also extends across wide areas of England.

Parts of north Wales are expected to see the most significant snowfall, with up to 5cm possible on higher ground. Hills and upland routes could be particularly affected, increasing the risk of travel disruption during the busy New Year period.

Forecasters say the wintry conditions could lead to longer journey times and delays on road, bus and rail services, with drivers urged to take extra care.

Slippery surfaces may also increase the risk of slips and falls, especially where snow turns quickly to ice as temperatures remain low.

The Met Office warned that icy patches are likely to form rapidly once sleet or snow clears, posing a hazard for pedestrians and motorists alike.

The yellow warning covers all parts of Wales, including coastal areas as well as inland regions, with the cold snap expected to be felt widely across the country.

Similar warnings are also in place elsewhere in the UK. Northern Ireland faces a separate yellow warning for snow and ice between midnight and 10am on Friday, while northern Scotland is covered by a warning from 6am on New Year’s Day through to the end of Friday.

A Met Office spokesperson said people should plan ahead and stay informed of the latest forecasts, particularly if travelling early on January 2.

They added that even small amounts of snow can cause problems when combined with freezing temperatures, especially on untreated roads and pavements.

The Met Office advises people to check weather updates before setting out, allow extra time for journeys, and take care when walking on icy ground.