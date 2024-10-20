Weather warnings in place for Wales as Storm Ashley hits

Warnings for wind and rain have come into effect as parts of Wales are hit by Storm Ashley on Sunday.

Heavy rain and 80mph winds are predicted in places, with the first named storm of the season “likely” to bring a threat of injuries and danger to life, the Met Office has said.

National Resources Wales has issued 15 flood alerts and three flood warnings, for the tidal areas at Carmarthen Bay Holiday Park, Kidwelly and Pendine in Carmarthenshire and Dale in Pembrokeshire.

Residents are being warned that flooding is expected and immediate action required

Yellow warning

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for wind for the entirety of Scotland and Northern Ireland and parts of north-west England and Wales, which runs until midnight on Sunday.

Meteorologist Dan Stroud said :“very strong, severe gales” on Sunday coincide with high spring tides, which could also result in “very large waves”.

A yellow warning for south Wales and the south-west of England is also in place until midday on Sunday with a threat of disruption to travel with flooding and possible interruptions to power supplies.

‘Fallen debris’

Mr Stroud said strong, gale force winds are due to continue through to Monday morning, meaning “fallen debris and trees” could affect commuters at the start of the week.

The Met Office said Sunday will be a “widely windy day” with storm-force wins in the north-west.

Rain will spread eastwards ahead of sunny spells, but with gusty winds moving east during the afternoon.

Meteorologist Ellie Glaisyer said: “Parts of western Scotland could see gusts of 70-80mph during the afternoon. It will turn drier and brighter across much of England and Wales with some sunny spells during the afternoon.”

