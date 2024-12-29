Weather warnings issued as Wales faces New Year’s drenching

The new year will get off to a turbulent start in Wales with weather warnings in place for wind and rain on January 1.

Very strong winds of up to 60mph are forecast across the whole of Wales and England all day Wednesday and into Thursday morning, with gusts of 75mph likely around coastal areas and hills, according to the Met Office.

An alert for wind is in place from 9am on Wednesday until 6am on Thursday.

Residents should prepare by checking for loose items outside their homes and planning how to secure them, the forecaster warned.

Those hoping to travel on New Year’s Day should check road conditions and public transport updates before embarking on their journeys.

Drenched

Wales is likely to be drenched by up to 60mm of rain on New Year’s Day causing delays for road transport, potential power cuts and flooding.

Met Office chief forecaster Andy Page said the forecast for the upcoming week was “complicated” and urged people to check the forecast regularly in order to update their plans.

He said: “Almost the entire UK is covered by at least one weather warning during the coming week.

“With such a varied and complex weather situation, there is potential for the pattern of warnings to shift and possibly escalate in some areas.

“With lots of celebrations and people on the move over the coming days, we are urging everyone to keep checking the forecast so they can update their plans.”

Travel disruption

In England and Northern Ireland, gusts of up to 70mph may lead to travel disruption on December 31, with delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport all likely, the forecaster has warned.

An alert for wind is in place from 7am until 11pm on Tuesday and covers most of Northern Ireland, including Londonderry, Tyrone, Antrim and Armagh, as well as just north of York in England up to Glasgow, Edinburgh and Greenock.

For those celebrating Hogmanay, heavy downpours and snowfall may cause “significant disruption” across northern Scotland, with up to 140mm of rainfall on Monday and Tuesday.

Up to 20cm of snow may blanket areas of higher ground while strong winds have the potential to “exacerbate impacts”, creating “blizzard conditions” which could freeze powerlines.

A warning has also been issued for “persistent snow” likely to cause road disruption in Orkney and Shetland from 5am onwards on Tuesday.

