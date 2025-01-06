Weather warnings persist as commuters urged to brace for travel disruption

Weather warnings remain in force across much of Wales on Monday morning as commuters are urged to brace for snow showers, ice and rain.

More travel disruption is likely due to the adverse conditions, including flooding from heavy rain and thawing snow, the Met Office said.

Natural Resources Wales has issued 3 flood warnings and 34 flood alerts.

Flooding

It comes after most of the UK saw heavy snow or icy rainfall over a wintry weekend that had two larger amber weather warnings.

A yellow warning for snow and ice covering most of north Wales is in place until midday on Monday, while a yellow ice warning covering most of the rest of Wales will expire at 8am.

It said a combination of melting snow and rain could lead to “significant river flooding”.

South Wales Police warned the A48 was closed from the Llanedeyrn roundabout due to a serious road traffic collision, with eastbound traffic down to one lane.

Cold air will return and remain across the whole country from Monday onwards after a brief spell of milder conditions in southern areas, the Met Office said.

Cold

Deputy chief forecaster Mike Silverstone said: “The low pressure that brought the snow and heavy rain in the south will move out to the east by Monday. This will allow a cold northerly flow to become established again for much of next week.

“This will bring further sleet, snow and hail showers to northern Scotland in particular, but possibly to some other areas, especially near western coasts, with a fair amount of dry and bright weather elsewhere.

“Temperatures will remain below average, with widespread frost and the threat of ice at times. Some areas, especially in the north, may struggle to get above freezing for several days.”

Further weather warnings could be issued with the potential for some snow to fall in parts of Wales around the middle of the week, Mr Silverstone said.