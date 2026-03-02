Website launched to give Welsh voters confidence

A brand new voter information website, vote.wales, has been launched today by the Electoral Management Board for Wales, part of the Democracy and Boundary Commission Cymru.

Vote.wales is the first website of its kind in Wales, telling people everything they need to know about the election, including advice about voting, information about the Senedd, and a postcode search function for local information.

Vote.wales shares who can register to vote, how voting works in polling stations as well as postal and proxy voting, and what support people can expect with accessibility as they go to vote.

A postcode search function on vote.wales lets voters see which of Wales’ 16 new constituencies they’ll be voting in, as well as telling them where their local polling station is.

Once nominations are closed, it will also tell voters which political parties and independent candidates are standing in their area.

The website also explains how the Senedd works and what it does, why it is different to the Welsh Government, as well as highlighting which policy areas the Senedd is responsible for and which are held by the UK parliament.

Further developments are expected on the website in the coming weeks. In a first for Welsh elections, people will soon be able to find accessibility information for their local polling station, and political parties and independent candidates will also be able to publish their election leaflets on the website so that voters not only know who they can vote for, but also what those people stand for.

Following the election, vote.wales will also publish the election results in full.

Commenting on the launch of the website, Chief Executive of the Democracy and Boundary Commission Cymru, Shereen Williams MBE OStJ said:“An important election is coming on 7 May, and vote.wales is the place to go to find out all about it.

“We know that people across Wales are looking forward to making their voices heard at this election, but many people don’t feel they have all the information they need before they go and vote.

“If you have questions about this election, then head to vote.wales. Voting confidence starts here.”