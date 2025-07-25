Weight-loss jabs could help obese people control asthma, study suggests

Weight-loss jabs could help minimise asthma symptoms in obese people, according to a study.

The drugs should be explored as a potential treatment for obese people with the respiratory condition, who are “often resistant” to steroids, researchers said.

Weight-loss jabs, also known as glucagon-like peptide1 receptor-agonists (GLP1-RAs), work by mimicking the hormone GLP-1 to regulate blood sugar and insulin levels.

They were initially developed as a treatment for people with type 2 diabetes.

A number of types of the drug are recommended to help tackle obesity on the NHS, including semaglutide, or Wegovy, and tirzepatide, or Mounjaro.

Previous studies have suggested the drugs may slash the risk of illnesses like dementia and stroke, with an international team of experts exploring their potential impact on obese people with asthma.

Resistant

Professor David Price, University of Aberdeen chair in primary care respiratory medicine, said: “People with obesity and asthma are unique in that they are often resistant to steroid treatments.

“We know that GLP1s work on inflammatory responses in the airways in a different way to traditionally used steroids.”

For the study, published in Advances in Therapy, researchers analysed the records of 10,111 people on GLP1-RAs and 50,555 people who were not on the drugs.

After a follow-up period, the team found that those taking weight-loss jabs lost more weight and had improved asthma control.

Researchers said the findings suggest medics “should pay attention to the relationship between GLP-1 RA and the risk of respiratory diseases”.

Prof Price added: “We found compelling evidence that GLP1s, as well as increasing weight loss, also improved asthma symptoms.

“In addition, it is important to note that the benefits to asthma symptoms occurred despite fairly modest weight loss of around 0.9kg over the course of the year.

“Our findings suggest that GLP1s may have beneficial effects on asthma control for people with obesity and this should be explored further.”

Benefits

Prof Alan Kaplan, chairperson of the Family Physician Airways Group of Canada and the Observational and Pragmatic Research Institute, said: “Our findings suggest that GLP1-RAs have benefits on asthma control in people with obesity, and this information should contribute to the discussions around the decision to use these drugs.”

Dr Erika Kennington, head of research and innovation at Asthma and Lung UK, said: “Research has previously shown that people living with obesity who lose weight see improved control of their asthma, so it’s encouraging to see this study show this is still the case when the weight loss is driven by drugs, like the new class of weight loss drugs.

“Although exercise can help people lose weight, for some people it can cause anxiety about becoming breathless or having an asthma attack, so people are stuck in a vicious cycle of not being able to lose weight and their asthma worsening.

“Therefore, where exercise hasn’t worked for someone these drugs that support weight loss could offer a promising alternative.

“It’s too early to say whether these drugs would be effective for people with asthma more widely.

“More research is needed to understand how these drugs actually improve asthma control. Funding for lung health research is on life support and urgent action is needed to increase investment.”

