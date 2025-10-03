Weight restrictions introduced for Menai Suspension Bridge

The Menai Suspension Bridge has been restricted to cars only, with a new three-ton weight limit imposed with immediate effect following urgent advice from engineers.

Larger vehicles are now prohibited from crossing the historic structure, and police will be stationed on approached to the bridge to ensure compliance.

The restrictions follow inspection work carried out beneath the bridge as part of ongoing maintenance.

Engineers discovered that several bolts on beams require replacement, though they confirmed the bridge remains safe for lighter traffic.

Refurbishment programme

The bridge, maintained by UK Highways A55, is undergoing a major refurbishment programme.

Phase one, which included the replacement of 168 hangers, was completed last year, allowing the bridge to reopen after a four-month closure in 2022.

Phase two, however, has suffered repeated setbacks, and the Welsh Government confirmed in May that repairs will now not be completed until spring 2026—almost a year later than previously scheduled.

Transport Secretary Ken Skates said introduction of the the new weight limit was unavoidable.

“The urgent advice from structural engineers is that the Menai Suspension Bridge should have a new weight limit. This is not a position we would want to be in, but we must listen to the advice of engineers,” he said.

Local concerns

Mr Skates acknowledged local concerns, particularly with Storm Amy expected to bring high winds that could close the Britannia Bridge, the only alternative road link to Anglesey. Emergency vehicles will still be able to cross the Menai Suspension Bridge if required.

The iconic bridge, designed by civil engineer Thomas Telford, opened in 1826 and was the first modern suspension bridge of its kind in the world.

Spanning 417 metres across the Menai Strait, it revolutionised transport links between Anglesey and mainland Wales, replacing the hazardous ferry crossings that had long been the only option for travellers and goods.

Built to withstand the demands of 19th-century traffic, the bridge was originally designed to carry horse-drawn carriages and livestock. Over time, it has undergone significant upgrades, including the replacement of its original wrought-iron chains with steel in the 1930s, to meet the needs of modern vehicles while retaining its Grade I listed structure.