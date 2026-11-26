Nation Cymru staff

A growing number of students from the United States are choosing Wales for their university studies – with twice the growth seen compared to the UK as a whole, and many choosing Wales thanks to the power of a particular TV show.

Over the last five years, the number of US students choosing to study in Wales has grown by 34%, compared with a 17% average across the rest of the UK.

One American guidance counsellor, whose job it is to help students pick a place to study after high school, commented that her students have shown more interest in Wales over the last few years.

One of the contributing factors is the discovery of TV show, Welcome to Wrexham.

Welcome to Wrexham has put Wales on the radar of many Americans thanks to owners Rob McElhenny and Ryan Reynolds.

However, Wales’ culture, heritage and history, alongside affordability, is also proving to be a big selling point for US students.

Graham Zeiders, from Carolina, Virginia, is a second-year student studying equine sciences at Aberystwyth University.

“I love history, so living in a country that has a very rich history, and culture was very important to me. And the fact that Wales has its own language, I thought that was interesting and cool,” Graham said.

“I love that Aberystwyth is on the seafront. I enjoy running along the prom and there’s a nice, wooded area close by. The town has a whimsical, almost romantic feel to it.”

In terms of finances, Graham explained that it was more affordable to study a three-year-degree in Wales, compared with completing a comparative course on a four-year-programme in the US.

Many universities across Wales accept Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) and also offer generous scholarships for US students for students to fund their studies.

Recent student research also identifies Wales as one of the most affordable parts of the UK for student living costs. In Cardiff, students reported average monthly spending of £483, excluding rent, compared with £648 across the survey overall. *

David Moya is another US student benefitting from completing his degree over three years. He has just joined Wrexham University for an exchange year from Bucks County Community College in Philadelphia.

The two schools have launched a partnership which allows students studying business administration to complete one year of their studies in Wrexham. This allows them to graduate with their MBA in three years, instead of four.

“This programme really appealed to me – not only for the excitement of travelling to another country – but it was also more financially viable to complete my course this way,” 20-year-old David explained.

“My dorm room looks over the stadium and it’s beautiful. It is a walkable city, and it is so green here. It is much smaller when compared to Philly, but there’s a nice community feel,” David said.

David has enjoyed settling into Welsh culture and was introduced to fish and chips by some of his roommates. “Chips in the US are potato chips [crisps], so I was expecting something different,” he joked. He is also looking forward to exploring more of North Wales’ countryside, including a visit to Yr Wyddfa.

Jen Brigham, a guidance counsellor from Oregon was one of several who made a trip to Wales earlier this year on the Study in Wales Advisor tour. Following the trip, she helped to support a student and their family make the decision of where to study. They went on to choose Cardiff University.

“Wales has so much to offer, and it is so much more affordable than the bigger UK cities like London and Manchester,” Jen added.

Jen described how they were taken on a “beautiful tour of Wales” and several of its universities. She was particularly impressed by the aviation programme at Swansea University, the literature and languages department at Aberystwyth University and the “amazing historic library” at Bangor University.

This Thanksgiving, Wales is set to host US students from universities across the UK. The Principality Stadium in Cardiff, will hold possibly one of the biggest Thanksgiving celebrations the UK has ever seen.

The event, organised by ASAN UK in partnership with Study in Wales and six Welsh universities, is an opportunity for American students to celebrate Thanksgiving with the best in Welsh culture and traditions. It will include a performance from a Welsh Male Voice Choir, enjoying the sights and sounds of the stadium and a tour of Cardiff Castle.

For those interested in what Wales has to offer US college or grad school students, Study in Wales provides information to support guidance counsellors and potential students through their journey.