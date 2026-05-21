Well-known Cardiff clothing brand to open a pop-up shop in seaside town

Amelia Jones

A popular Cardiff clothing store has announced they will be opening a one-day pop up shop in a seaside town at the end of the month.

Overseas Apparel announced on social media this week that they will be teaming up with indie coffee shop Corner Coffee for a day of sustainable shopping in Porthcawl.

Liam Jones started his clothing brand when he was just 18-years-old, as part of an art course at Bridgend College. Since then, he has made fundraising part of its identity. He said: “With my job comes a lot of responsibilities and one I find very important is making sure I build something I’m proud of.”

Overseas Apparel has grown into a well-known and respected brand, with Jones actively engaging in the local community and bringing people together.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by OVER SEAS APPAREL (@over_seas_apparel)

Earlier this week, Jones tricked customers into thinking he was opening a permanent store. In a post with a Porthcawl sign, he said: “Porthcawl it’s about time ay?!? See you at the end of May”

The post was met with several excited customers expressing their excitement about the new opening.

Today, however, he released an official announcement that the clothing store would be there for one day only. He said: “We pulled it off. May 30th we open up in Porthcawl Corner coffee for one day only! Yes that’s right it’s for just one day! We gotcha there didn’t we. An indie Saturday at Corner Coffee that you don’t wanna miss.”

Corner Coffee opened in Porthcawl three years ago, it is the indie coffee shop’s third café in Wales and is co-owned and operated by local directors Cary Charles, Alvin Frame and Laura Jayne McDonald.

In 2023, they announced the opening on their Instagram. They said: “This one’s a biggie… we have got our third site on the way (!!!). Pretty nuts. We can’t quite explain how excited we are about this space.”

“We’ve been looking to bring Corner to Porthcawl for 2+ years, as it’s Laura’s home town, has the most insane beaches & views, and with a lot of family down this way! Units don’t come easy in Porthcawl and when we saw this was on the market, we made a pretty wild decision and said, let’s go for it!”

The pop-up shop will take place on the 30 May, Corner Coffee’s opening hours are 9-5pm. You can find more updates here.