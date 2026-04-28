Well-known seafront club set to be demolished

Lewis Smith, Local Democracy Reporter

Plans to demolish a former social club have been handed in to the local council as part of wider plans to regenerate the area.

These could see the former Naval Social Club located on Purcell Avenue in Aberavon taken down in order to form part of the area’s wider Seafront Masterplan.

The prior notification application is for the demolition of the Naval Club property which is said to have been closed and derelict for a number of years.

The land which contains the club and a large carpark could eventually be re-developed with a new restaurant and tap house in what is described as a “fresh start” for the site.

A section of the masterplan said: “The old Naval Club building at the northern end of Aberafan’s seafront has the opportunity to get a fresh start as a new restaurant and tap house.

“Sitting at the northern end of the beach, it’s the perfect location and while looking out over the dunes and ocean offers a prime use drawing people to this end of the seafront.

“The building has the opportunity to be reimagined with a terrace, veranda or

patio area exploiting the sunset views and creating a night time economy here.”

A Neath Port Talbot Council spokesperson speaking on the planned demolition added: “The former Naval Club is now in the ownership of the council.

“It has been identified within the Aberavon Seafront Masterplan as a potential site for a new food and beverage development, for which the council is currently undertaking a scoping exercise to identify market demand.

“In the meantime, we are seeking permission to demolish the building, given the health and safety risks associated with it.”

It also comes just months after the local authority announced a public consultation over proposals to develop better walking and cycling routes along the Aberavon coast in the coming years.

This could see improvements made to a 4.7km stretch along the seafront, with work to create a continuous circular route that links the seafront with the National Cycle Network Route 4 on the Afan Way dual carriageway.