Well-known Welsh influencer visits city centre encouraging people to vote in the Senedd election

Amelia Jones

A well-known Welsh content creator has created a comical video encouraging people in Wales to vote in the Senedd election.

‘Rhys Doing Things’ is a talented comic who creates skits and vlogs, primarily on TikTok and Instagram.

From the Rhondda, Rhys’ content is largely based around Welsh culture and family life, and he’s quickly carved out a niche for himself.

Many Welsh influencers have joined the ‘Photobooth Roadshow’ which encourages people to vote ahead of the upcoming Senedd election.

With the Senedd expanding from 60 to 96 Members, the introduction of new constituencies, and a new voting system, 2026 marks a major change in how Wales is represented and how people vote.

To help people understand these changes, the Senedd’s interactive “More Power to You” Photobooth Roadshow is touring Wales this April with a clear message: Your vote matters. Make your mark.

Rhys’ video shows the photo booth arriving in Cardiff’s St David’s Shopping centre. Announcing the arrival on their social media, Cardiff Council said: “The Senedd’s ‘More Power to You’ interactive photobooth roadshow is coming to Cardiff this Saturday.

Snap a photo, share it, and find out how your vote can shape Wales ahead of the #Senedd #Election on May 7.”

The roadshow which began on 8 April is heading to shopping centres and colleges across the country with the aim of making voting information accessible, visible and relevant and empowering communities across Wales to make their mark.

The video shows Rhys testing out the photo booth, meeting fans and posing with the “More Power To You” sign.

In the video, Rhys says: “So basically the Senedd is where the important decisions get made on healthcare, transport, schools. This election is a bit different, there’s more members, a new system.

…So basically your vote is doing a little bit more this time. So if you care about any of that, that’s where it gets decided. So if you don’t vote then someone else is voting for you.

…If you’re 16 and over you can vote and May the 7th is the big day. So don’t complain if you didn’t vote, simple as.”

When asked about his involvement in the project, Rhys (@rhysdoingthings) said: “I’m so excited to partner up with the Senedd to put young people’s future in the frame.

“It’s so important they know HOW to vote come the 7th of May, and what their vote means for them, too. See you in Cardiff!”

For more information on the upcoming Senedd election, visit the election hub: Senedd Election 2026.