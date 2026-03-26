Welsh academic awarded for exceptional research into volcanoes

A prestigious medal has been awarded to a Welsh university academic in recognition of her outstanding research into volcanoes.

The Geological Society of London awarded Dr Emma Watts, a Post-doctoral Researcher in Tephrochronology in the Department of Geography at Swansea University, the prize for her work on reconstructing the eruptive histories of volcanoes.

The research saw Dr Watts use a combination of proximal and distal field data, tephrochronology, geochemistry and Geographic Information Systems (GIS).

Her work helps scientists better understand past volcanic activity, improve knowledge of how volcanic systems evolve over time, and how plate tectonics influences these volcanic processes.

The President’s Awards recognise early-career geoscientists who demonstrate exceptional promise and are considered to have the potential to become future leaders in their field.

Dr Watts will receive the award at a formal presentation ceremony at Burlington House in London on 17 June 2026 as part of the Society’s annual President’s Day celebrations.

On receiving the Medal, Dr Watts said: “Winning a President’s Award as a volcanologist is something I’m deeply honoured by.

“Our field relies so much on collaboration, persistence, and a shared fascination with how volcanoes shape the Earth.

“Being recognised by the Geological Society of London connects my work to a long tradition of scientists who have advanced our understanding of these powerful systems.

“This award reflects not just my own efforts, but the guidance of mentors, the support of colleagues, and the collective work that goes into every dataset, field campaign, and model.

“It’s a reminder of why I chose volcanology in the first place and a motivation to keep contributing to the science and community with integrity, curiosity, and enthusiasm.”

The President’s Awards were established in 1980 by Professor Perce Allen and are awarded annually at the discretion of the incumbent President of the Geological Society.

Each award is valued at £250.

Founded in 1807, the Geological Society of London is the UK’s national society for geoscience and one of the oldest geological societies in the world.

It represents a global community of more than 12,000 Earth scientists, including geologists, geophysicists, and planetary geoscientists.

The Society aims to advance and share knowledge of planet Earth and beyond for the benefit of humanity.

It does this by supporting Earth scientists, growing interest in the natural world, and connecting science, the profession and society.