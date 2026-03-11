Welsh academic awarded prestigious fellowship

A Bangor University academic has been elected as a Fellow of the Academy of Social Sciences in recognition of his contributions to research, policy and regional governance.

Professor Michael Butler, Director of the Rhanbarth Research Centre at the university, has joined the Academy’s Spring 2026 cohort of 74 new fellows, elected through an independent peer review process.

The fellowship recognises individuals who have made significant contributions to research, policy and professional practice across the social sciences.

The honour means Bangor University now has two Academy fellows, with Professor Butler joining Professor Bob Woods, Professor Emeritus at the School of Health Sciences.

Professor Butler joined The Albert Gubay Business School at Bangor University in 2023 from a senior position at Aston University.

His research focuses on political and societal change, regional governance and public policy.

Since taking up his role as Director of the Rhanbarth Research Centre, he has led initiatives aimed at strengthening regional research and policy engagement, including as part of a team commissioned by the Welsh Government to review the adoption of generative AI across Wales, a project aimed at supporting the creation of 8,400 new jobs and unlocking £5 million for skills development.

Privilege

Professor Butler said: “It is a privilege to be awarded Fellowship of the Academy of Social Sciences, and I am deeply grateful to the Academy and to my nominees for their support. Many of the peers I have long regarded as role models in shaping my own career are Fellows of the Academy, so joining their ranks is a genuine honour.

“Achievements in research are always the product of collaboration, and I am fortunate to have been part of many high-performing teams, each tackling a different and meaningful research challenge.”

Will Hutton FAcSS, President of the Academy, said: “I’m delighted to welcome these leading social scientists to the Academy’s Fellowship this spring. Their substantial contributions have furthered knowledge and our understanding in tackling a wide range of societal challenges.

“We look forward to working with them to further promote the important role the social sciences play in our daily lives.”

Professor Butler joins fellows elected from 39 organisations, including 35 higher education institutions across the UK and internationally.

The Academy’s Fellowship comprises around 1,700 leading social scientists drawn from academia, government, industry and the third sector, whose expertise spans the full breadth of the social sciences.