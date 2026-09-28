Welsh academic elected president of UK veterinary body

A lecturer from a Welsh university has been elected President of the British Veterinary Association (BVA), a professional membership organisation which represents 19,000 vets across the UK.

Dr Gwenllian Rees is one of the founding academics at Wales’ only School of Veterinary Sciences at Aberystwyth University, where she helps train the next generation of veterinary professionals.

Dr Rees is respected across the veterinary and farming sectors, and is best known for leading the award-winning Veterinary Prescribing Champions Network on behalf of Arwain DGC, a Welsh Government-funded programme tackling antimicrobial resistance in ruminant livestock.

Commenting on her election, Dr Rees said: “I am delighted to take on the role of BVA President and look forward to representing the profession on behalf of our members.

“Throughout my career, I have been passionate about supporting the veterinary profession and the animals and communities we serve, particularly in areas such as antimicrobial stewardship, animal welfare and sustainable livestock production.

“I am proud to represent both Wales and Aberystwyth University in this role, and I look forward to working with colleagues across the profession to help address the challenges and opportunities facing veterinary teams today.”

Professor Darrell Abernethy, Head of Aberystwyth School of Veterinary Sciences, said: “We warmly congratulate Gwen on her election to this prestigious national role.

“Her leadership, expertise and dedication to improving animal health have had a significant impact across the veterinary profession, particularly through her work on antimicrobial resistance.

“She is an outstanding ambassador for Aberystwyth University, for veterinary science, and for Wales, and we are delighted to see her contributions recognised at the highest level.”

Alongside her academic teaching role, Dr Rees conducts research combining behavioural science and epidemiology to improve how agricultural communities manage livestock medicines, combat antimicrobial resistance, and control the transmission of parasitic diseases like liver fluke and hydatid tapeworms.

She also serves on the Welsh Government’s Bovine Tuberculosis Technical Advisory Group and Antimicrobial Resistance in Animal Health Delivery Group, and is a Trustee of the Animal Welfare Foundation.

In 2023, the project received the UK Health Security Agency’s Antibiotic Guardian Award for Prescribing and Stewardship, while in 2021 she was presented with the Royal College of Veterinary Surgeons Impact Award.

She is a Fellow of both the Royal College of Veterinary Surgeons and the Royal Society of Medicine.

She has been an active member of the BVA for many years, serving as Junior Vice President in 2025-26, President of the BVA Welsh Branch from 2023-25, and as a member of the Association’s Board.

Support our Nation today For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.