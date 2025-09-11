Welsh academic publishes haunting new exploration of the paranormal

A Welsh academic has published a haunting new exploration of the paranormal in time for spooky season.

Published today (September 11), ‘Ghosted: A History of Ghost Hunting and Why We Keep Looking’ is the latest book by Dr Alice Vernon, Lecturer in Creative Writing at Aberystwyth University.

It is a compelling exploration of the cultural, scientific, and emotional dimensions of ghost hunting.

From Victorian séances to ghost-hunting reality television programs and the explosion of paranormal investigators on YouTube, Dr Vernon traces the evolution of our fascination with the supernatural and asks why, despite scepticism and technological advances, we continue to search for ghosts.

Embarking on a personal journey to encounter a ghost, Dr Vernon recounts her visits to some of the UK’s most haunted locations and invites readers to interrogate their own beliefs.

Speaking about the book, Dr Vernon said: “So many of us are drawn to the idea of ​​the paranormal, even when we doubt its existence.

“Writing Ghosted was a way to explore this contradiction. And, whilst it is a book about ghost hunting, it is also about grief, memory, and the stories we tell to make sense of the unknown.

“Whether they are a sceptic or a believer, I hope Ghosted invites readers to reflect on what it means to be haunted — and why that experience is so deeply human.”

Dr Alice Vernon completed her PhD, investigating representations of insomnia in fiction, in the Department of English and Creative Writing at Aberystwyth University.

She is now a Lecturer in Nineteenth-Century Literature and Creative Writing in the department, teaching students the fundamentals of storytelling. Her research focuses on parapsychology, sleep disorders and the horror genre.

Her first book, Night Terrors, published in 2022 explored troubled sleep in literature and culture. The Sunday Times described it as “a remarkable debut” and it was selected as BBC Radio 4’s Book of the Week.

Her latest book ‘Ghosted: A History of Ghost Hunting and Why We Keep Looking’ was released on 11 September 2025 by Bloomsbury Sigma.