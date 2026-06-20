Welsh activist claims wanting to be British is ‘subconsciously wanting to be English’

Amelia Jones

A Welsh activist and music artist says Welsh people saying they want to be British ‘subconsciously want to be English.’

Dale Hughes, otherwise known as King Chrxn (pronounced Chron), takes his name from “Chronicles,” and is a 31-year-old activist and rapper.

He is from Bridgend and although he wasn’t raised speaking Welsh, he says he deeply understands the impact of the people of Wales being robbed of their culture and language, and is proudly learning Welsh to reclaim the language he feels denied.

His work centers heavily on promoting the Welsh language and advocating for Wales’ right to self-determination

In a social media video he posted this week, he responded to a video by TikTok account @officialkirigirl.

In the video, she says: “We need to start a petition to put a red dragon onto the Union Jack. He doesn’t even have to be big, he can be small if he really has to be. I just want him on there.

“I really want him on there. Guys please, a red dragon on the Union Jack 2026.”

The video was met by several Welsh people criticising the video. One commenter said: “Please leave Wales out of it.”

Another commenter added:”Absolutely not. We are not tarnishing the reputation of the red dragon.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by King_chrxn🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@king_chrxn)

Chrxn’s video added to the argument against putting the dragon on the flag. He said: “I have this constant argument with people that there’s a Saesneg superiority complex.

“Not everyone has it, but you do come across it. When you’re younger and a new kid comes to school, they’re from England, they automatically are like, oh, I’m from England, and everyone swarms them, do you know what I mean?

“And this is that thing coming into play. This shows how much we are willing to scrub our own identity to have an inclusive British one.

“If you take into consideration what is the Hollywood depiction of Britain, you think of a ‘pip pip cheerio.’ So in reality, by us wanting to be British, subconsciously we want to be English.

“I can’t remember who said it, but they said we abandoned the Welsh struggle for English benefits, and it is so true.”

You can watch the full video here.