Welsh activists join ‘historic’ Humanitarian Flotilla sailing from Barcelona to Gaza

Stephen Price

A group of Welsh activists are taking part in the Global Sumud Flotilla, one of the largest civilian humanitarian convoys of its kind, which has set sail from Barcelona bound for Gaza.

The Flotilla, which is being supported by Greta Thunberg, aims to break Israel’s longstanding naval blockade and deliver essential aid amid a deepening humanitarian crisis in occupied Gaza, aiming to arrive on Monday 8 September.

Aboard the flotilla are a group of proud Welsh activists, including Chris, from Clwt‑y‑Bont near Llanberis, and Nadia from Wrexham, both flying the Welsh flag in solidarity as they participate in this people‑powered campaign for justice and relief.

Joining them soon will be Leigh, a retired NHS nurse from Swansea, who has gained attention through social media videos standing up for the people of Gaza. Leigh is scheduled to embark on a subsequent flotilla leg, continuing the Welsh presence in this vital humanitarian effort.

Leigh told Nation.Cymru: “We are leaving the UK with the Dunkirk spirit to meet up with the French resistance.

“Unlike in Dunkirk, however, our governments are helping the fascist genocide.

“So it is up to us humanity to go with love in our hearts not bullets and bombs and try to lift the siege on Gaza.”

Delay

The Global Sumud Flotilla, consisting of around 20 boats with participants from 44 countries, chose to return and delay its departure to “prioritise safety”, on 1 September.

Facing winds of more than 35 miles per hour, some of the smaller boats taking part in the mission would have been at risk, it said.

Leigh, who will join a future wave of boats, and proudly flies a Welsh dragon flag in the colours of Palestine, continued: “We’ve filled two boats with medicines and supplies for emergency trauma. We will be the second wave, and will be leaving in just under a fortnight. Another wave will be coming behind us if we get stopped.”

“I was first shown the Draig Goch painted in Palestinian colours at 3am whilst working in the West Bank. The image belonged to a Palestinian paramedic colleague, who carried it as a symbol of hope that the world hasn’t forgotten Palestine. I later found out that his symbol of the Draig Goch painted in red, white, green and black painted on a garage door, was taken in Swansea.”

“Wales is coming to Palestine with me.”

Chris from north Wales added: “Our action is born out of love, compassion and a steadfast resolve to create a humanitarian corridor for our Palestinian Brothers and Sisters.

“We are ordinary people united in a struggle to bring an end to this madness. This genocide being perpetrated by Israel and supported and given political cover by the UK government.

“We’re doing well – we hit a storm on night one, so some technical repairs are happening and spirits are high.

“There are some security concerns, with Israel guaranteed to try and stop us, but we must continue to do all we can. This is about the people in Palestine, the people in Gaza. It’s about breaking the siege, and getting a humanitarian corridor and aid to those people who so desperately need it.”

The Flotilla is the largest attempt yet to break the Israeli blockade of the Palestinian territory by sea.

It comes as Israel has stepped up its offensive on Gaza City, limiting the deliveries of food and basic supplies in the north of the Palestinian territory.

Food experts warned earlier this month that the city was gripped by famine and that half a million people across the strip were facing catastrophic levels of hunger.

Thousands of pro-Palestinian supporters had gathered under a scorching sun on the docks of Barcelona’s old port on Sunday to cheer the mission as it took off.

Spain’s national weather agency Aemet had issued warnings of rainfall and strong storms for the region of Catalonia, as well as other parts of Spain.

Support

Among the participants on board are Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg and former mayor of Barcelona Ada Colau.

The flotilla also received support from Academy Award-winning actress Susan Sarandon and Liam Cunningham, known for his role in Game Of Thrones.

Another member of the public from Wales taking part is business owner Paola Dyboski who told Nation.Cymru: “I own a small business in Wales, and would like to call on all small businesses in Wales to stand up and take a stand. Lush has shown the power of protest only this week.

“Wales has incredible businesses, if we all took a stand, we could impact so much change and spread this movement that is gaining force every single day.”

“Together we can stop the genocide and we can break the siege of Gaza.”

The Israeli military is likely to try and stop the boats from getting near Gaza, as they have done in the past.

The almost 23-month war has killed more than 63,000 people, with nearly 340 Palestinians dying of malnutrition, including 124 children, according to the Gaza Health Ministry.

Find out more about the Flotilla here, or help support Gazans directly through Medical Aid for Palestinians