Welsh aid workers to reach significant milestone as more vehicles head to Ukrainian front line

A team of Welsh aid workers which includes two Senedd Members will reach a significant milestone later this month when the number of vehicles they have donated to Ukraine passes the 40 mark.

The five 4×4’s included in Senedd4Ukraine’s 13th aid delivery will be converted for use as ambulances on the front line.

The vehicles will be packed with emergency first-aid kits, rescue drones, clothing and other essential supplies.

As with the previous 12 missions, the vehicles will be driven by Pontypridd MS Mick Antoniw and Blaenau Gwent MS Alun Davies.

Mr Antoniw – the Welsh Government’s former chief legal advisor – comes from a Ukrainian family, with a Danish mother and a Ukrainian father who sought refugee status in the UK following World War II.

He said: “Once again members of the public, trades unions and businesses across Wales have responded magnificently to Senedd4Ukraine’s call for funding to provide more vehicles and aid.

“This is a fight for democracy and freedom not just in Ukraine but in Europe. These deliveries are incredibly important in that fight.

“The vehicles and aid make a huge difference, saving lives and helping Ukraine to defeat Putin’s fascist aims.

“Senedd4Ukraine is incredibly grateful to all those who continue to support our fundraising campaigns.”

Alun Davies said: “This mission again reflects the determination of people across Wales to continue to support Ukraine in its fight for freedom and liberty.

“Ukraine is Europe’s frontline, and I am very proud of the support from the people of Wales and from across the Senedd’s political divides for the Senedd4Ukraine campaign.”

The Welsh politicians will be joined by volunteers including the NUM’s Wayne Thomas and BECTU’s Carwyn Donovan.

The aid convoy will leave south Wales to begin the 2000 mile journey to Ukraine on 16th July.

Wayne Thomas, NUM South Wales Area Secretary said: “In Ukraine ordinary people continue to risk and give their lives for freedom and democracy.

“I know from my experience of delivering Senedd4Ukraine aid over the past three years, just how much the generosity and support of the people of Wales is appreciated.”

Last year the group featured in a programme on a Ukrainian television channel which documented their journey to personally deliver vital aid to the war torn nation.

The money for the supplies was raised by Welsh people who had donated to a GoFundMe fundraiser launched by the group.

