Welsh ale festival on rails back by popular demand

A beer festival relaunched by popular demand that sees heritage railway travel combined with a the best of Welsh ale will return to north Wales in April.

Ales From Wales: The Dee Valley Real Ale Train at Llangollen and Corwen Railway provides steam-hauled evenings of real ale, live music and scenery in the Dee Valley.

The festival will take place on various Saturdays each month from 25 April to 10 October 2026.

The event showcases a wide selection of ales from Wales-based breweries, beginning at 5pm with the opening of the Station Master’s Marquee on the station ramp at Llangollen.

A large range of Welsh real ales are available before the train departs at 6.30pm, when the steam locomotive leaves Llangollen for Corwen.

Passengers can step off for a drink at a pop-up Waiting Room Bar on the platform at Corwen, giving people time to soak up the surroundings.

The journey then returns with a 45-minute stop at Glyndyfrdwy Railway Station, where passengers can enjoy further refreshments in Porter’s Bar before returning to Llangollen.

On arrival back at Llangollen, the evening continues with live music from local artists, rounding off what organisers describe as “a true beer festival on rails”.

James Veal from Llangollen and Corwen Railway said: “Ales From Wales is not just a train ride, it is an experience from the moment people arrive at the station. The Station Master’s Marquee on the ramp creates a real beer festival atmosphere before you even step on board.

“You have a huge choice of Welsh real ales, a steam locomotive at the head of the train, and one of the most beautiful rail journeys in the country ahead of you.

“We genuinely believe this is the best party in Wales. It celebrates Welsh brewing, our railway heritage and gives people a night out they simply cannot get anywhere else.”

As part of the relaunch, the ticket price has been reduced from £30 to £20. The ticket includes the first pint free of charge and a branded Llangollen Railway Train glass for passengers to keep. Numbers are limited and early booking is strongly recommended.

For more information and to book tickets, visit Llangollen Railway’s site here.