Welsh Ambulance Service issues warning ahead of Storm Goretti

The Welsh Ambulance Service is urging people to take extra care ahead of heavy snowfall and strong winds expected from Storm Goretti.

The Met Office, which has described the storm as a “multi-hazard event”, has issued a number of amber and yellow warnings for snow in Wales and across large swathes of the UK.

The Heads of the Valleys in south Wales is predicted to be the hardest hit by the storm.

The snow is likely to lead to disruption and dangerous travelling conditions on Thursday night (January 8) and into Friday.

Judith Bryce, Assistant Director of Operations, said: “The NHS has already been under significant pressure since the New Year, and now we’re gearing up for the impact of Storm Goretti.

“Cold weather naturally leads to an increase in falls, breathing difficulties and road traffic collisions, so it’s important that you take steps to reduce the risk of becoming ill or injured, and help us, help you.

“Unfortunately, severe weather means it may take longer to reach some patients, but if you have a genuine life-threatening emergency, please do continue to call us.

“Above all, please be kind and considerate to our people who are working around the clock to provide the best possible care for communities in Wales, both in our contact centres and on the frontline.”

The Welsh Ambulance Service has issued the following advice to the public:

*Stock up on essential medications – ensure you have enough prescription medicines to last through any disruption caused by severe weather.

*Only travel if you really need to – if you can delay your journey, it is safer to do so, but if you must drive, maintain a safe and steady speed and keep your distance from other vehicles.

*Take care on icy surfaces – wear suitable footwear and watch out for hidden ice when walking.

*Look out for elderly or vulnerable neighbours, friends and family.

Only call 999 for genuine life-threatening emergencies.

Snow

National Grid Electricity Distribution is also reminding customers of what to do in the event of a power cut, as weather forecasts predict snow, rain and strong winds across south Wales.

The electricity network is built to be resilient, but extreme weather can impact power supplies.

High winds may damage equipment, and in colder weather, ice can form on overhead lines, adding weight that could lead to faults.

While extreme weather can never be fully predicted, National Grid Electricity Distribution has extra teams on standby to respond quickly to any impacts from the storm.

Damage

Roisin Quinn, Field Operations Director at National Grid Electricity Distribution, said: “Our electricity network is built to be resilient, and we prepare year-round to ensure our teams are ready to respond quickly to any damage caused by Storm Goretti.

“We understand how worrying severe weather can be. That’s why our engineers, contact centre staff, and welfare teams are ready to support you, whatever the storm brings.

“Our control centre will be operating 24/7 to manage supplies and coordinate rapid response if power lines are affected. We’ve increased staffing across our engineering and customer contact teams to ensure we can respond swiftly and keep you informed.

“If you experience a power cut, call 105. It’s free and connects you to our team who will do everything we can to restore your power safely and swiftly.”