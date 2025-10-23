Welsh Ambulance workers ballot for industrial action

Martin Shipton

Welsh Ambulance Service staff are to be balloted for industrial action over their below-inflation pay award, says Unison Cymru.

Workers represented by the union will be asked from Friday October24 if they wish to strike over their wage increase for 2025/26.

The union says the settlement fails to recognise the rising cost of living and other pressures facing NHS staff.

If employees vote for industrial action, walkouts could take place in Wales as early as Christmas or during the busiest winter months for the NHS.

The dispute centres on the Welsh government’s decision earlier this year to simply implement the NHS Pay Review Body’s recommended 3.6% increase for those on the Agenda for Change pay scale, rather than hold talks on a fair pay rise.

Struggling

Unison says the award is now below inflation – currently at 3.8% – leaving ambulance workers and other NHS staff struggling to make ends meet.

Staff belonging to the union across Wales backed strike action in a consultation*. Welsh Ambulance Service is the first employer to be targeted as part of an all-Wales campaign to ‘Put NHS pay right’.

Unison represents hundreds of workers across the Welsh Ambulance Services NHS Trust, including call handlers, emergency medical technicians, paramedics and non-emergency patient transport staff.

Unison rep and Welsh Ambulance Service triage nurse Carol Roberts said: “It breaks my heart to see colleagues who care for others having to use food banks to feed their families. The cost of living keeps rising, yet the government’s 3.6% award falls far short of what NHS staff need to get by.

“Ambulance staff, nurses and paramedics are dedicated to the people of Wales, but we can’t keep absorbing real-terms pay cuts year after year.”

‘Fall short’

Paramedic and Unison Welsh Ambulance Service branch secretary Henry Garrard said: “Ambulance staff are working harder than ever, but year after year our pay awards arrive late and fall short. This year’s increase was meant to be inflation-busting, but it’s been left trailing by soaring price rises. It’s effectively a pay cut for NHS workers already stretched to breaking point.

“During the 2022–24 pay agreement, the Welsh government committed to the principle of restoring pay to 2008 levels. A below-inflation award does nothing to achieve that principle.

“Staff have had enough of being told there’s no money while their living standards plummet.

“This vote gives workers a chance to hold the Welsh government to its word and demand a fair, properly funded pay rise.”

‘Angry’

Unison Cymru head of health Tanya Bull said: “NHS workers in Wales are angry that a 3.6% pay rise still leaves them struggling to afford the basics.

“Many of the lowest paid NHS workers in Wales miss out on workplace schemes that could help their pay go further. These include salary sacrifice options for buying a car, bike or household essentials.

“Wages are already so poor that if they took part, their hourly rates would be below the minimum wage. That’s led to them being excluded completely.

“No one expects the people who provide their essential services to be struggling to make ends meet.

“They want a fair pay rise. One that recognises their contribution and helps them keep on top of inflation.

“The ambulance service ballot is the first step in a wider UNISON Cymru campaign.

“If there’s no improvement on the 3.6%, staff at other NHS employers could follow. These NHS workers are ready to act to win the respect and pay they deserve.”

The Welsh Government has been asked to comment.

The ballot covers Welsh Ambulance Services NHS Trust (WAST) employees who belong to UNISON.

Workers are being asked whether they would support industrial action short of a strike, as well as strike action, over their NHS pay award for 2025/26.

Ballot papers will be sent out on Friday (24) and the ballot will close on Friday November 21 2025.

Unison’s consultation ran from April to July 2025. 82% of voting members indicated that they would be willing to take industrial action.