Welsh and Irish Ministers celebrate St Patrick’s Day in Cardiff

A group of Irish ministers joined First Minister, Eluned Morgan and members of Cardiff’s Irish community for a St Patrick’s Day celebration in Cardiff recently.

Eluned Morgan MS, First Minister of Wales, and Kieran O’Donnell TD, Minister of State for Older People at the Department of Health and Department of Housing, Local Government, and Heritage, marked St Patrick’s Day at a reception at the IHG voco St David’s Hotel in Cardiff Bay.

Minister O’Donnell’s visit to Cardiff came as part of a global programme of events to mark St Patrick’s Day in the week leading up to Ireland’s National Day.

The Reception featured speeches by the First Minister, Minister O’Donnell, and Consul General of Ireland, Denise McQuade.

They were joined by guests from the world of politics, with numerous Senedd Members and representatives of local authorities present, as well as from the business, arts, education and civil society sectors, and from the Irish community in Cardiff and from across Wales.

Opera singer Jonathan Reynolds gave a powerful performance of music by Irish composers, accompanied by pianist Ernest Lui of the Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama.

On arrival, guests were greeted by traditional Irish tunes from Amairgin the Gael – The Comhaltas Irish Session Club based in Newport and Cardiff.

The exterior of the IHG voco St David’s Hotel, a Cardiff Bay landmark, was illuminated in glimmering green, a dramatic sight as guests arrived in the evening light.

During his visit to Cardiff, Minister O’Donnell also met with Welsh Government Minister for Children and Social Care Dawn Bowden MS, and Vale of Glamorgan Council Executive Leader and Cabinet Member for Performance and Resources Cllr Lis Burnett.

In addition, Minister O’Donnell visited St Illtud’s Church in Llantwit Major, which according to legend, was visited by St Patrick. Rector of St Illtud’s Rev Edwin Counsell, Vicar Emma Street and members of the local community told Minister O’Donnell about the history of the church and local links to St. Patrick and St. Brigid.

Celtic links

First Minister, Eluned Morgan MS said: “It’s always a pleasure to join St Patrick’s Day celebrations. The presence of so many people at the Consul General’s event, from so many different fields, is proof of the strength and breadth of the relationship between Wales and Ireland.

“The relationship between our two nations is in a strong position today, as seen at a government level through the positive outcomes from the Ireland-Wales Forum. Wales is an outward looking, globally engaged nation, so working with governments that share our ambitions, such as Ireland, helps us achieve more than we ever could alone.”

“I’d like to wish a happy St Patrick’s Day to everyone celebrating this week.”

Commenting on his St Patrick’s Day visit to Cardiff, Minister of State at the Department of Health and at the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage, Kieran O’Donnell TD said: “It has been an honour to visit Cardiff at this exciting time for Ireland-Wales relations. The Shared Statement 2030 was signed by the Government of Ireland and Welsh Government last year and work is now underway in implementing this important cooperation agenda.

“During this visit I have engaged with so many people here in Wales who have deep connections with Ireland and a strong commitment to seeing the links between our nations thrive. These links are ancient indeed, as my visit to Llanwit Major, with its possible links to St Patrick made clear.”

Consul General of Ireland Denise McQuade added: “The relationship between Ireland and Wales has been built through generations of movement of people, goods, and ideas across the Irish Sea.

“The Government of Ireland and Welsh Government are continuing to expand and deepen the cooperation between our governments and nations, in line with the Shared Statement 2030. Minister O’Donnell’s visit and the attendance of the First Minister of Wales at our official St Patrick’s Day celebration is a testament to the strength of our partnership.

“I wish a Happy St Patrick’s Day to everyone celebrating in Wales.”