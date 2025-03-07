Welsh and Irish ministers meet to discuss safeguarding Irish Sea links

Welsh and Irish minister met today in Dublin to discuss plans for safeguarding and building on the links between the two countries across the Irish Sea.

Wales’ Cabinet Secretary for Transport and North Wales Ken Skates and Irish Government Minister of State for International & Road Transport, Logistics, Rail & Ports Sean Canney discussed the terms of reference for the Taskforce set up following disruption to services following storm damage to Holyhead just before Christmas.

‘Highly valued’

Mr Skates said: “The links between Wales and Ireland are highly valued, not only for economic reasons but for cultural reasons too. The temporary closure of the port of Holyhead highlighted to all how vital this link between our countries is.

“We will build on what has been learnt over the past few months, taking into account the work committees of the Senedd and Parliament are undertaking, to see what we can all do to strengthen the resilience of the links between Wales and Ireland and our ports for the future.

“It is important the input of Irish Government and industry is in the work of the taskforce and represents their needs too, which has been the main focus of today. I look forward to continuing to work together on this vital piece of work.”

Mr Canney added: “I am delighted to have met with Cabinet Secretary Ken Skates today, to further cement the strong relationship built up between our Governments during the disruption to Holyhead port.

“ I welcome the establishment of the Welsh Task Force to examine how to ensure the resilience of the vital trade route between Dublin and Holyhead into the future. As Minister with responsibility for International & Road Transport, Logistics, Rail & Ports, I am committed to contributing to the important work of the Welsh task force over the coming months.

“This will ensure Ireland’s interests are set out and understood, and help frame recommendations in securing this crucial economic link.”

