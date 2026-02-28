Welsh anti-war group condemns attack on Iran

A Welsh anti-war group has condemned what it described as an “unprovoked military attack” on Iran, following US and Israeli strikes on targets in the country.

At its annual meeting on today (28 February), Stop the War Cymru criticised the action, saying it risked wider escalation in the region.

STW Cymru convenor Dominic Macaskill said the strikes came as Iran had been engaged in negotiations over its civil nuclear programme.

“The US/Israel strikes on Iran come as Iran has been negotiating on its civil nuclear programme,” he said. “The previous 2015 agreement was broken by US President Donald Trump in 2018, and he imposed sanctions.

“Iran had just agreed that it would not stockpile enriched uranium – effectively preventing any possibility of it developing nuclear weapons. With its unilateral attacks, the US has chosen war instead of a negotiated agreement.”

Mr Macaskill also accused Israel of preferring conflict to diplomacy and warned of the dangers of escalation.

“Today’s attack endangers civilians and has the illegal objective of regime change,” he said. “There is a clear risk of escalation, including the possible use of Israeli nuclear weapons.”

He called on the UK Government not to support military action and urged both the Senedd and Westminster to condemn the strikes and withhold “political or material support”.

The criticism came as Prime Minister Keir Starmer addressed the situation from Downing Street.

Indiscriminate strikes

He said: “Earlier this morning, the United States and Israel struck targets in Iran. Iran has since launched indiscriminate strikes across the region.

“I know the British people and communities across our country will be deeply concerned about what this means for security and stability.”

The Prime Minister confirmed that while the UK had “played no role” in the initial strikes, British forces were active in the region as part of coordinated defensive operations.

“As part of our commitments to the security of our allies in the Middle East, we have a range of defensive capabilities in the region which we have recently strengthened,” he said. “Our forces are active and British planes are in the sky today.”

Sir Keir added that the UK’s long-standing position remained that Iran “must never be allowed to develop a nuclear weapon”, while urging de-escalation and a return to diplomacy.

“It is vital that we prevent further escalation and return to a diplomatic process,” he said.