Welsh antiques dealers make ‘A-List’ in coveted ranking

A Welsh antiques shop has ranked among the UK’s ‘A-List Antiquers’ as featured in a prestigious lifestyle magazine.

Welsh Vernacular Antiques is a family-run business based in Llanon, Ceredigion. The ‘largest and longest established Welsh Antiques business’, it has been operating in the town since 1996.

“We are delighted to have been included in Country Living Magazine’s A-List of Antiques Dealers,” the shop’s owners, Jonathon and Yvonne, wrote on social media.

Compiled by Country Living magazine’s antique expert, Sasha Wilkins, the list features eight “dealers worth knowing”.

Of Welsh Vernacular, Sasha wrote: “Imagine living in Wales between 100 and 300 years ago. The everyday furniture you would have used is what Jonathon and Yvonne Holder stock in their period showroom near the West Wales coast.

“Holding one of the country’s largest collections of Welsh antique furniture – at any time they have more than 300 chairs in stock – they are a great source for farmhouse tables, settles and Welsh dressers. They can ship all over the UK.”

Though they have been in business for three decades, Johnathan and Yvonne’s passion for antiques and restoring furniture began long before they started selling their unique pieces.

“I bought and restored my first piece at age 14 and haven’t rested my tools or my love for restoring since,” Johnathan wrote.

“Yvonne has been around antiques all her life and since the age of 5 used to help at the local antiques fairs and auctions in and around Aberaeron where her father was a porter.

“We were the youngest antiques dealers in the country for a long time. Sadly that can no longer be said, but the experience of years is a comfort for the loss of youth.”

Yvonne has also taken her love of antiques to screen, contributing to TV programmes and presenting a series on Welsh antiques.

Recently, the business expanded their online presence, managing their site from the Holder home in Mydroilyn.

As well as allowing potential customers to browse their selection of antique Welsh furniture, the largest in the UK, they regularly post on social media to over 20,000 followers.

It was their dedication to social media that helped them find their way onto Country Living’s list.

When Welsh Vernacular shared the good news on their Instagram, antiques expert Sasha replied: “We are delighted that you are delighted! I specifically wanted to shine a light on some of the smaller but more interesting accounts as the big names always get so much oxygen!”

“Fantastic news and well deserved. Congratulations,” a commenter added, while another agreed “Llongyfarchiadau! One of my fave accounts for many a year.”

To view Welsh Vernacular’s antique collection, visit their page on Antiques Atlas here. For updates and to book an appointment, follow them on Instagram and Facebook.